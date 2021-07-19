Weekly GBP/USD technical outlook

Last Update At 19 Jul 2021 00:03GMT

Trend daily chart

Sideways

Daily Indicators

Turning up

21 HR EMA

1.3789

55 HR EMA

1.3813

Trend hourly chart

Down

Hourly Indicators

Oversold

13 HR RSI

34

14 HR DMI

-ve

Daily analysis

Consolidation with downside bias.

Resistance

1.3861 - Last Fri's high.

1.3838 - Last Fri's NY high.

1.3792 - Last Fri's European morning low (now res).

Support

1.3756 - Jul 09 low.

1.3733 - Jul's low (2nd).

1.3670 - Apr low (12th).

GBP/USD - 1.3761. Although cables rose initially to 1.3911 last Mon, the price fell to 1.3800 the next day n swung wildly b4 tumbling on Fri FM 1.3861 to 1.3760 (NY) on market woes over the lifting of Covid restrictions in England.

On the bigger picture, despite cable's brief break of 2016 post-Brexit low of 1.1491 to a near 35-year trough of 1.1412 in mid-Mar 2020 on safe-haven USD's demand following free fall in global stocks, price rallied to 1.3686 on the last trading day of 2020 following a last-minute EU-UK trade deal, then to a near 34-month, 1.4241 peak in late Feb suggests a major low is made. Despite hitting a 3-year peak of 1.4250 on Jun 01, selloff to as low as 1.3733 in Jul confirms long-awaited correction has occurred n would pressure price two chart obj. at 1.3670 after consolidation. Only a daily close abv 1.3911 signals 1st leg of correction over n risks stronger gain to 1.4001 but 1.4074 should cap upside.

Today, Fri's weakness to 1.3760 on broad-based USD's strength suggests correction FM Jul's 2-1/2 month 1.3733 low has ended n re-test of this lvl is envisaged, o/sold reading on hourly oscillators would keep price well abv Apr's bottom at 1.3670. Only abv 1.3861 prolongs sideways swings n risks 1.3898.