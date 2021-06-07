Weekly GBP/USD technical outlook

Last Update At 07 Jun 2021 00:07GMT

Trend daily chart

Sideways

Daily Indicators

Bearish divergences

21 HR EMA

1.4124

55 HR EMA

1.4135

Trend hourly chart

Near term up

Hourly Indicators

Easing fm o/bot

13 HR RSI

35

14 HR DMI

-ve

Daily analysis

Consolidation b4 uptrend resumes.

Resistance

1.4308 - 50% proj. of 1.3801-1.4233 fm 1.4092.

1.4250 - Last ue's 3-year high.

1.4218 - May 27 n 31 high.

Support

1.4131 - Last Fri's European morning high (now sup).

1.4112 - Last Wed's low.

1.4083 - Last Fri's 2-1/2 week low.

GBP/USD - 1.4159.. Although sterling briefly climbed abv prev. 2021 peak of 1.4241 to a 3-year top of 1.4250 last Tue, profit taking n broad-based USD's strength later knocked price to 1.4083 Fri b4 jumping to 1.4200 in post-NFP NY.

On the bigger picture, despite cable's brief break of 2016 post-Brexit low of 1.1491 to a near 35-year trough of 1.1412 in mid-Mar 2020 on safe-haven USD's demand following free fall in global stocks, price rallied to 1.3686 on the last trading day of 2020 following a last-minute EU-UK trade deal, then to a near 34-month 1.4241 peak in late Feb suggests a major low is made. Last week's marginal gain to a 3-year peak of 1.4250 signals said upmove has resumed n as long as 1.4006 holds, price would head to 1.4308, 'bearish divergences' on daily indicators would cap cable below 1.4500. A daily close below 1.4006 signals temp. top has been made n risks stronger retracement to 1.3801 in late Jun/Jul.

Today, Fri's impressive rally fm 1.4083 to 1.4200 on broad-based usd's weakness after US NFP missed estimate together with falling US yields signals pullback fm 1.4250 has ended, subsequent retreat would bring range trading b4 heading back to 1.4250. Only below 1.4131 risks 1.4112/16, break, 1.4083/85.