Weekly GBP/USD technical outlook

Last Update At 24 May 2021 03:11GMT

Trend daily chart

Up

Daily Indicators

Rising

21 HR EMA

1.4163

55 HR EMA

1.4162

Trend hourly chart

Sideways

Hourly Indicators

Rising

13 HR RSI

39

14 HR DMI

+ve

Daily analysis

Consolidation with downside bias.

Resistance

1.4302 - 80.9% proj. of 1.3801-1.4167 fm 1.4006.

1.4241 - Feb's near 34-month high.

1.4233 - Last Fri's 12-week high.

Support

1.4140 - Intra-day low (NZ).

1.4100 - Last Wed's low.

1.4078 - Last week's low (Mon).

GBP/USD - 1.4145.. Cable swung wildly in volatile trading last week. Price continued its recent winning streak n rose to 1.4220 Tue b4 retreating to 1.4100 Wed but hit a 12-week 1.4233 high on Fri n fell back to 1.4141.

On the bigger picture, despite cable's brief break of 2016 post-Brexit low of 1.1491 to a near 35-year trough of 1.1412 in mid-Mar 2020 on safe-haven usd's demand following free fall in global stocks. Although cable rallied to 1.3686 on the last trading day of 2020 following a last-minute EU-UK trade deal, then to a near 34-month 1.4241 peak in late Feb, subsequent fall to 1.36 70 in Apr signals temp. top is made. Having said that, cable's rise abv prev. Apr's 1.3919 high to 1.4009 (Apr) n last week's gain to 1.4233 may re-test 1.4241, break would extend uptrend fm 1.1412 twd 2018 peak at 1.4377 (Apr) in late Jun/Jul. A daily close below 1.4006 signals top made n heads twd 1.3801.

Today, as Fri's 1.4233 high was also accompanied by 'bearish divergences' on hourly indicators, a daily close below 1.4100 would bring stronger correction to 1.4062/67 but reckon 1.4006 would remain intact. Only abv 1.4241 ex- tends gain to 1.4270/80 b4 prospect of retreat due to loss of upward momentum.