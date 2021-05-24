Weekly GBP/USD technical outlook
Last Update At 24 May 2021 03:11GMT
Trend daily chart
Up
Daily Indicators
Rising
21 HR EMA
1.4163
55 HR EMA
1.4162
Trend hourly chart
Sideways
Hourly Indicators
Rising
13 HR RSI
39
14 HR DMI
+ve
Daily analysis
Consolidation with downside bias.
Resistance
1.4302 - 80.9% proj. of 1.3801-1.4167 fm 1.4006.
1.4241 - Feb's near 34-month high.
1.4233 - Last Fri's 12-week high.
Support
1.4140 - Intra-day low (NZ).
1.4100 - Last Wed's low.
1.4078 - Last week's low (Mon).
GBP/USD - 1.4145.. Cable swung wildly in volatile trading last week. Price continued its recent winning streak n rose to 1.4220 Tue b4 retreating to 1.4100 Wed but hit a 12-week 1.4233 high on Fri n fell back to 1.4141.
On the bigger picture, despite cable's brief break of 2016 post-Brexit low of 1.1491 to a near 35-year trough of 1.1412 in mid-Mar 2020 on safe-haven usd's demand following free fall in global stocks. Although cable rallied to 1.3686 on the last trading day of 2020 following a last-minute EU-UK trade deal, then to a near 34-month 1.4241 peak in late Feb, subsequent fall to 1.36 70 in Apr signals temp. top is made. Having said that, cable's rise abv prev. Apr's 1.3919 high to 1.4009 (Apr) n last week's gain to 1.4233 may re-test 1.4241, break would extend uptrend fm 1.1412 twd 2018 peak at 1.4377 (Apr) in late Jun/Jul. A daily close below 1.4006 signals top made n heads twd 1.3801.
Today, as Fri's 1.4233 high was also accompanied by 'bearish divergences' on hourly indicators, a daily close below 1.4100 would bring stronger correction to 1.4062/67 but reckon 1.4006 would remain intact. Only abv 1.4241 ex- tends gain to 1.4270/80 b4 prospect of retreat due to loss of upward momentum.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD battles 1.2200 amid cautious market mood
EUR/USD is trading close to 1.2200, as the US dollar attempts a bounce amid a cautious market mood. Inflation concerns counter receding Fed's tapering fears. Fedspeak awaited.
GBP/USD drops below 1.4150 ahead of Bailey's speech
GBP/USD is trading under 1.4150, as the US dollar finds its feet amid holiday-thinned market conditions. UK reopening optimism continue to underpin the pound, despite rising cases of the Indian covid variant. Eyes on Bailey's speech.
XAU/USD consolidates in a range below multi-month tops
Gold edged higher during the early part of the trading action on Monday, albeit lacked follow-through and remained capped below four-month tops touched last week.
SafeMoon shatters critical support area, eyes correction
SafeMoon price has seen a quick bounce after tagging the immediate support level. However, a failure to slice through a crucial resistance level will lead to a steep correction. A bullish scenario will evolve if SAFEMOON generates a decisive ...
Week Ahead on Wall Street: Bitcoin bubbles over but equites survive and prosper
A tumultuous week but not on Wall Street. Crypto, in particular Bitcoin, was the narrative spreading across trading screens this week and the crypto leader suffered a staggering fall on Wednesday.