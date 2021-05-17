Weekly GBP/USD Technical Outlook

Last Update At 17 May 2021 00:20GMT

Trend daily chart

Up

Daily Indicators

Rising

21 HR EMA

1.4086

55 HR EMA

1.4076

Trend hourly chart

Sideways

Hourly Indicators

Rising

13 HR RSI

63

14 HR DMI

+ve

Daily analysis

Consolidation with upside bias.

Resistance

1.4241 - Feb's near 34-month high.

1.4167 - Last Tue's 10-week high.

1.4154 - Last Wed's high (Reuters).

Support

1.4076 - Last Fri's European morning high (now sup).

1.4037 - Last Fri's low.

1.4006 - Last week's low (Thur).

GBP/USD - 1.4100. Cable continued its recent winning streak last week n hit a 10-week high of 1.4167 (Tue) b4 falling sharply on USD's rebound n pro- fit taking, however, renewed usd's weakness on Fri lifted price to 1.4111 (NY).

On the bigger picture, despite cable's brief break of 2016 post-Brexit low of 1.1491 to a near 35-year trough of 1.1412 in mid-Mar 2020 on safe-haven USD's demand following free fall in global stocks. Although cable rallied to 1.3686 on the last trading day of 2020 following a last-minute EU-UK trade deal, then to a near 34-month 1.4241 peaks in late Feb, subsequent fall to 1.36 70 in Apr signals temp. top is made. Having said that, cable's rise abv prev. Apr's 1.3919 high to 1.4009 n last week's gain to 1.4167 may head back to 1.42 41, break would extend uptrend FM 1.1412 twd 2018 peak at 1.4377 (Apr) in Jun/ Jul. Only below 1.3801 is needed to turn bearish for weakness to 1.3670/80.

Today, cable's rebound from 1.4006 to 1.4111 signals pullback FM 1.4167 has ended n upside bias remains, abv 1.4154 would bring re-test of 1.4167, break would extend recent erratic rise to 1.4190/00 but o/bot readings on the hourly oscillators would cap price below 1.4241. Below 1.4037 risks 1.4006.