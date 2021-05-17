Weekly GBP/USD Technical Outlook
Last Update At 17 May 2021 00:20GMT
Trend daily chart
Up
Daily Indicators
Rising
21 HR EMA
1.4086
55 HR EMA
1.4076
Trend hourly chart
Sideways
Hourly Indicators
Rising
13 HR RSI
63
14 HR DMI
+ve
Daily analysis
Consolidation with upside bias.
Resistance
1.4241 - Feb's near 34-month high.
1.4167 - Last Tue's 10-week high.
1.4154 - Last Wed's high (Reuters).
Support
1.4076 - Last Fri's European morning high (now sup).
1.4037 - Last Fri's low.
1.4006 - Last week's low (Thur).
GBP/USD - 1.4100. Cable continued its recent winning streak last week n hit a 10-week high of 1.4167 (Tue) b4 falling sharply on USD's rebound n pro- fit taking, however, renewed usd's weakness on Fri lifted price to 1.4111 (NY).
On the bigger picture, despite cable's brief break of 2016 post-Brexit low of 1.1491 to a near 35-year trough of 1.1412 in mid-Mar 2020 on safe-haven USD's demand following free fall in global stocks. Although cable rallied to 1.3686 on the last trading day of 2020 following a last-minute EU-UK trade deal, then to a near 34-month 1.4241 peaks in late Feb, subsequent fall to 1.36 70 in Apr signals temp. top is made. Having said that, cable's rise abv prev. Apr's 1.3919 high to 1.4009 n last week's gain to 1.4167 may head back to 1.42 41, break would extend uptrend FM 1.1412 twd 2018 peak at 1.4377 (Apr) in Jun/ Jul. Only below 1.3801 is needed to turn bearish for weakness to 1.3670/80.
Today, cable's rebound from 1.4006 to 1.4111 signals pullback FM 1.4167 has ended n upside bias remains, abv 1.4154 would bring re-test of 1.4167, break would extend recent erratic rise to 1.4190/00 but o/bot readings on the hourly oscillators would cap price below 1.4241. Below 1.4037 risks 1.4006.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
