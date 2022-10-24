Weekly EUR/USD Technical outlook

Last Update At 24 Oct 2022 00:01GMT.

Trend daily chart

Sideways

Daily Indicators

Rising fm o/s

21 HR EMA

0.9807

55 HR EMA

0.9797

Trend hourly chart

Sideways

Hourly Indicators

Rising

13 HR RSI

66

14 HR DMI

+ve

Daily analysis

Consolidation with upside bias.

Resistance

0.9999 - Oct's high.

0.9926 - Oct 06 high.

0.9875 - Last week's high (Tue).

Support

0.9802 - Last Fri's Asian high (now sup).

0.9755 - Thur's low.

0.9705 - Last Fri's low.

EUR/USD - 0.9861.. Euro went through a roller-coaster week. Pirce caught a bid last Mon at 0.9721 n extends prev. week's rise to 0.9875 (Tue) but only to tumble to 0.9705 Fri on rising U.S. yields b4 jumping to as high as 0.9868 (NY).

On the bigger picture, despite euro's LT upmove fm 2017 near 14-year low of 1.0341 to a fresh 3-year peak of 1.2555 in mid-Feb 2018, decline to a near 3-year 1.0637 low (Mar 2020) signals correction has ended. Although euro staged a rally to a near 33-month 1.2349 peak in early Jan 2021, subsequent selloff to 1.1705 (Mar) signals top is made. Euro's break of 1.1705 n then firm breach below 2020 bottom at 1.0637 in Apr to a 5-year bottom of 1.0350 in mid-May n then break of 2017 trough of 1.0341 to a 20-year low of 0.9537 in late Sep suggests price would head twd 0.9437, reckon 0.9300 may hold. On the upside, only a weekly close abv 0.9999 signals temp. low is made, risks 1.0050, break, 1.0185/95 in Nov/Dec.

Today, euro's fall fm Oct's 0.9999 high to 0.9632 signals correction fm Sep's 20-year trough at 0.9537 has possibly ended, however, Fri's rally fm 0.9705 to 0.9868 due to usd's decline on BoJ's aggressive yen intervention would re-test 0.9875, break extends to 0.9929 but 0.9960 should hold. Below 0.9802 risks 0.9755.