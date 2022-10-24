Weekly EUR/USD Technical outlook
Last Update At 24 Oct 2022 00:01GMT.
Trend daily chart
Sideways
Daily Indicators
Rising fm o/s
21 HR EMA
0.9807
55 HR EMA
0.9797
Trend hourly chart
Sideways
Hourly Indicators
Rising
13 HR RSI
66
14 HR DMI
+ve
Daily analysis
Consolidation with upside bias.
Resistance
0.9999 - Oct's high.
0.9926 - Oct 06 high.
0.9875 - Last week's high (Tue).
Support
0.9802 - Last Fri's Asian high (now sup).
0.9755 - Thur's low.
0.9705 - Last Fri's low.
EUR/USD - 0.9861.. Euro went through a roller-coaster week. Pirce caught a bid last Mon at 0.9721 n extends prev. week's rise to 0.9875 (Tue) but only to tumble to 0.9705 Fri on rising U.S. yields b4 jumping to as high as 0.9868 (NY).
On the bigger picture, despite euro's LT upmove fm 2017 near 14-year low of 1.0341 to a fresh 3-year peak of 1.2555 in mid-Feb 2018, decline to a near 3-year 1.0637 low (Mar 2020) signals correction has ended. Although euro staged a rally to a near 33-month 1.2349 peak in early Jan 2021, subsequent selloff to 1.1705 (Mar) signals top is made. Euro's break of 1.1705 n then firm breach below 2020 bottom at 1.0637 in Apr to a 5-year bottom of 1.0350 in mid-May n then break of 2017 trough of 1.0341 to a 20-year low of 0.9537 in late Sep suggests price would head twd 0.9437, reckon 0.9300 may hold. On the upside, only a weekly close abv 0.9999 signals temp. low is made, risks 1.0050, break, 1.0185/95 in Nov/Dec.
Today, euro's fall fm Oct's 0.9999 high to 0.9632 signals correction fm Sep's 20-year trough at 0.9537 has possibly ended, however, Fri's rally fm 0.9705 to 0.9868 due to usd's decline on BoJ's aggressive yen intervention would re-test 0.9875, break extends to 0.9929 but 0.9960 should hold. Below 0.9802 risks 0.9755.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD falls below 1.1300, eyes on UK politics
GBP/USD lost its traction and fell below 1.1300 on Monday. The PMI surveys from the UK showed that the private sector's economic activity continued to contract in October. Meanwhile, market participants keep a close eye on political developments in the UK.
EUR/USD steadies above 0.9800 ahead of US data
EUR/USD came under bearish pressure following the disappointing EU and Germany PMI data and declined toward 0.9800 before going into a consolidation phase. Investors await the Chicago Fed National Activity Index and PMI surveys from the US.
USD/JPY steadies around 149.00 after rollercoaster moves on alleged Japan intervention
USD/JPY treads water around 148.85 following a volatile start to the week which initially refreshed a fortnight low before recalling the buyers ahead of Monday’s European session.
Gold falls to $1,650 area despite retreating US yields
After having touched its strongest level in more than a week at $1,670 earlier in the day, gold lost its traction and declined to the $1,650 area. Although the 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down 1.5% on the day, the risk-averse market environment weighs on XAU/USD.
Week Ahead on Wall Street (SPY) (QQQ): Doves are back, bulls are back, USD pulls back
Equity markets end the week positively as the Fed pivot is back on. Bank of Japan likely intervenes in FX market. Apple earnings will set tone for the weeks ahead.