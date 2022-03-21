Weekly EUR/USD technical outlook

Last Update At 21 Mar 2022 00:04GMT.

Trend daily chart

Sideways

Daily Indicators

Rising fm o/s

21 HR EMA

1.1053

55 HR EMA

1.1047

Trend hourly chart

Sideways

Hourly Indicators

Rising fm o/s

13 HR RSI

42

14 HR DMI

+ve

Daily analysis

Consolidation with downside bias

Resistance

1.1137 - Last week's high (Thur)

1.1118 - Last Fri's high

1.1071 - Last Fri's NY high

Support

1.1004 - Last Fri's low

1.0972 - 50% r of 1.0902-1.1137

1.0951 - Last Wed's NY low

EUR/USD - 1.1049.. Although euro extended previous week's decline to 1.0902 last Mon, price erased early losses n ratcheted higher on active short covering and profit taking in usd, price later hit a 12-day 1.1137 top (Thur).

On the bigger picture, despite euro's LT upmove fm 2017 near 14-year low of 1.0341 to a fresh 3-year peak of 1.2555 in mid-Feb 2018, decline to a near 3-year 1.0637 low (Mar 2020) signals correction has ended. Although euro staged a rally to a near 33-month 1.2349 peak in early Jan 2021, subsequent selloff to 1.1705 (Mar) signals top is made. Euro's break of 1.1705 n then weakness to a fresh 20-month trough of 1.1122 in Jan, then break of 1.1000 handle in Mar would pressure price twd 2020 bottom at 1.0637 (Mar). On the upside, last week's gain to 1.1137 signals temp. low is made n choppy trading is seen, reckon 1.1191 may cap upside n yield another leg of decline later this month.

Today, euro's resumption of upmove fm Mar's 22-month trough at 1.0807 to a 12-day high of 1.1137 suggests temp. low is made, subsequent retreat to 1.1004 Fri suggests at least 1st leg of correction over n may head twd 1.0972, o/sold readings on hourly oscillators would keep euro abv 1.0951. Abv 1.1100, 1.1130/35.