Weekly EUR/USD technical outlook
Last Update At 21 Mar 2022 00:04GMT.
Trend daily chart
Sideways
Daily Indicators
Rising fm o/s
21 HR EMA
1.1053
55 HR EMA
1.1047
Trend hourly chart
Sideways
Hourly Indicators
Rising fm o/s
13 HR RSI
42
14 HR DMI
+ve
Daily analysis
Consolidation with downside bias
Resistance
1.1137 - Last week's high (Thur)
1.1118 - Last Fri's high
1.1071 - Last Fri's NY high
Support
1.1004 - Last Fri's low
1.0972 - 50% r of 1.0902-1.1137
1.0951 - Last Wed's NY low
EUR/USD - 1.1049.. Although euro extended previous week's decline to 1.0902 last Mon, price erased early losses n ratcheted higher on active short covering and profit taking in usd, price later hit a 12-day 1.1137 top (Thur).
On the bigger picture, despite euro's LT upmove fm 2017 near 14-year low of 1.0341 to a fresh 3-year peak of 1.2555 in mid-Feb 2018, decline to a near 3-year 1.0637 low (Mar 2020) signals correction has ended. Although euro staged a rally to a near 33-month 1.2349 peak in early Jan 2021, subsequent selloff to 1.1705 (Mar) signals top is made. Euro's break of 1.1705 n then weakness to a fresh 20-month trough of 1.1122 in Jan, then break of 1.1000 handle in Mar would pressure price twd 2020 bottom at 1.0637 (Mar). On the upside, last week's gain to 1.1137 signals temp. low is made n choppy trading is seen, reckon 1.1191 may cap upside n yield another leg of decline later this month.
Today, euro's resumption of upmove fm Mar's 22-month trough at 1.0807 to a 12-day high of 1.1137 suggests temp. low is made, subsequent retreat to 1.1004 Fri suggests at least 1st leg of correction over n may head twd 1.0972, o/sold readings on hourly oscillators would keep euro abv 1.0951. Abv 1.1100, 1.1130/35.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovers around 1.1050 amid Ukraine crisis, ahead of Powell
EUR/USD is trading close to 1.1050, holding steady amid easing risk-off trades and fresh US dollar weakness. ECB President Lagarde said that euro area is not seeing elements of stagflation. Meanwhile, focus shifts to Powell's speech after the hawkish rate hike.
GBP/USD battles 1.3150 amid risk-off mood on Ukraine crisis
GBP/USD is under pressure around mid-1.3100, undermined by the damp market mood amid fresh concerns over Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The Fed-BOE policy divergence weighs negatively on cable. Powell's speech awaited.
Gold sticks to modest gains near $1,925 area, lacks follow-through
Gold edged higher during the early part of the trading on Monday, though the intraday uptick lacked follow-through buying or strong bullish conviction. There seems to be no end in sight to the ongoing war in Ukraine, which rejected Russia's calls to surrender the port city of Mariupol.
Cryptos to confirm bullish retest for the rally to continue
Bitcoin price is consolidating whilst threatening a move to the downside, causing all altcoins to pause in their rallies. In a way, BTC is controlling the crypto market’s moves.
The present and the future of the dollar
Economists and policymakers generally recognize that growth will be weaker than was anticipated at the end of last year. Price pressures are going to be stronger and last longer than previously projected.