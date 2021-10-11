Weekly EUR/USD technical outlook

Last Update At 11 Oct 2021 00:48GMT.

Trend daily chart

Down

Daily Indicators

Falling

21 HR EMA

1.1565

55 HR EMA

1.1564

Trend hourly chart

Sideways

Hourly Indicators

Rising

13 HR RSI

48

14 HR DMI

-ve

Daily analysis

Consolidation b4 one more fall.

Resistance

1.1640 - Last week's high (Mon).

1.1613 - Last Tue's NY high.

1.1585 - Last Fri's high.

Support

1.1530 - Last Wed's fresh 14-month low.

1.1500 - 'Psychological' handle.

1.1473 - 1.236 times ext. of 1.1908-1.1684 fm 1.1750.

EUR/USD - 1.1564.. Although euro staged a short-covering rebound last Mon to 1.1640, renewed selling quickly emerged n knocked price to a fresh 14-month trough of 1.1530 Wed n later briefly climbed to 1.1585 in post-NFP NY on Fri.

On the bigger picture, despite euro's LT upmove fm 2017 near 14-year low of 1.0341 to a fresh 3-year peak of 1.2555 in mid-Feb 2018, euro's decline to a near 3-year 1.0637 low in Mar 2020 signals correction has ended. Despite staging an impressive upmove to a near 33-month 1.2349 peak in early Jan 2021, subsequent selloff to 1.1705 (Mar) signals top is made. Although euro climbed to 1.22 66 in May, subsequent break of 1.1705 sup to a 9-1/2 month trough of 1.1664 low in mid-Aug signals a major top is made. Last week's weakness to a fresh 14-month bottom at 1.1530 would extend MT decline fm 1.2349 top to 1.1473 but reckon 1.1422 may hold on 1st testing. Only abv 1.1664 risks gain to 1.1745/55 b4 down.

Today, despite Fri's brief jump to 1.1585 on big miss in US payrolls, subsequent sideways swings suggest recovery from 1.1530 has possibly ended, be- low there would extend MT downtrend twd 1.1500, 'bullish convergences' should limit weakness to 1.1473. Only daily close above 1.1585 risks 1.1613, 1.1630/40.