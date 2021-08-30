Weekly EUR/USD technical outlook

Last Update At 30 Aug 2021 00:09GMT.

Trend daily chart

Sideways

Daily Indicators

Bullish convergences

21 HR EMA

1.1783

55 HR EMA

1.1769

Trend hourly chart

Up

Hourly Indicators

Rising

13 HR RSI

67

14 HR DMI

+ve

Daily analysis

Consolidation with upside bias.

Resistance

1.1857 - Aug 05 high.

1.1829 - Aug 06 European high.

1.1804 - Aug 13 high.

Support

1.1779 - Last Thur's high (now sup).

1.1735 - Last Fri's low.

1.1704 - Aug 20 high (now sup).

EUR/USD - 1.1798.. Euro caught a bid at the start of last week n climbed steadily fm 1.1693 (NZ) on Mon to 1.1779 Thur, although price retreated on pro- fit taking in Europe on Fri, price rallied to 1.1802 in NY session.

On the bigger picture, despite euro's LT upmove fm 2017 near 14-year low of 1.0341 to a fresh 3-year peak of 1.2555 in mid-Feb 2018, euro's decline to a near 3-year 1.0637 low in Mar 2020 signals correction has ended. Despite staging an impressive upmove to a near 33-month 1.2349 peak in early Jan 2021, subse- quent selloff to 1.1705 (Mar) signals top is made. Although euro climbed to 1.22 66 in May, last week's break of 1.1705 sup to a 9-1/2 month trough of 1.1664 low would extend said fall fm 1.2349 twd 1.1603 (2020 Nov low) b4 correction due to bullish convergences on daily indicators. On the upside, only a daily close abv 1.1804 confirms temporary low is made n risks stronger retracement twd 1.1909.

Today, Fri's rally to 1.1802 on Fed Powell's dovish speech at Jackson Hole suggests upmove fm Aug's 9-1/2 month trough at 1.1664 remains in force, o/bot readings on hourly indicators would prevent strong gain n reckon 1.1857 should cap upside. A daily close below 1.1735 (Fri low) signals top, 1.1726, 1.1704.