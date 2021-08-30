Weekly EUR/USD technical outlook
Last Update At 30 Aug 2021 00:09GMT.
Trend daily chart
Sideways
Daily Indicators
Bullish convergences
21 HR EMA
1.1783
55 HR EMA
1.1769
Trend hourly chart
Up
Hourly Indicators
Rising
13 HR RSI
67
14 HR DMI
+ve
Daily analysis
Consolidation with upside bias.
Resistance
1.1857 - Aug 05 high.
1.1829 - Aug 06 European high.
1.1804 - Aug 13 high.
Support
1.1779 - Last Thur's high (now sup).
1.1735 - Last Fri's low.
1.1704 - Aug 20 high (now sup).
EUR/USD - 1.1798.. Euro caught a bid at the start of last week n climbed steadily fm 1.1693 (NZ) on Mon to 1.1779 Thur, although price retreated on pro- fit taking in Europe on Fri, price rallied to 1.1802 in NY session.
On the bigger picture, despite euro's LT upmove fm 2017 near 14-year low of 1.0341 to a fresh 3-year peak of 1.2555 in mid-Feb 2018, euro's decline to a near 3-year 1.0637 low in Mar 2020 signals correction has ended. Despite staging an impressive upmove to a near 33-month 1.2349 peak in early Jan 2021, subse- quent selloff to 1.1705 (Mar) signals top is made. Although euro climbed to 1.22 66 in May, last week's break of 1.1705 sup to a 9-1/2 month trough of 1.1664 low would extend said fall fm 1.2349 twd 1.1603 (2020 Nov low) b4 correction due to bullish convergences on daily indicators. On the upside, only a daily close abv 1.1804 confirms temporary low is made n risks stronger retracement twd 1.1909.
Today, Fri's rally to 1.1802 on Fed Powell's dovish speech at Jackson Hole suggests upmove fm Aug's 9-1/2 month trough at 1.1664 remains in force, o/bot readings on hourly indicators would prevent strong gain n reckon 1.1857 should cap upside. A daily close below 1.1735 (Fri low) signals top, 1.1726, 1.1704.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD teases 1.1800 on Fed-led optimism, German CPI eyed
EUR/USD is trading close to 1.1800, hovering around three-week high amid a lacklustre session. Fed’s Powell hints at tapering but timing, rate hike clues triggered risk-on mood. Virus woes, geopolitics challenge bulls but bears refrain from taking risks. German inflation could renew ECB tapering chatters.
GBP/USD holds steady above 1.3750 amid weaker USD
GBP/USD edges higher towards 1.3800 amid a holiday-thinned trading this Monday. The US Dollar Index remains below 93.00 following the dovish Fed Chair Powell-led decline. Renewed Brexit concerns could limit the upside in the cable.
Gold retreats towards $1,800 as NFP week begins
Gold (XAU/USD) seesaws around $1,815, after stepping back from a two-week high, ahead of Monday’s European session. In doing so, the gold prices consolidate Friday’s heavy rise, following Fed Chair Powell’s Jackson Hole speech.
Bitcoin: Yearning for a firm break above $50K amid looming options expiry
Bitcoin has witnessed good two-way price movements so far this Sunday, keeping its bearish momentum intact while below the $50,000 psychological barrier. However, the pioneer cryptocurrency continues to find strong bids near the $47,000 level.
Powell Sent the Dollar Lower. Will the August jobs data bring it back?
Federal Reserve Chairman Powell's long-anticipated speech at Jackson Hole provided fireworks but not quite what the market had expected. Confirmation of tapering was supposed to lift US rates and the dollar.