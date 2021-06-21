Weekly EUR/USD technical outlook
Last Update At 21 Jun 2021 00:04GMT
Trend daily chart
Sideways
Daily Indicators
Oversold
21 HR EMA
1.1984
55 HR EMA
1.1986
Trend hourly chart
Down
Hourly Indicators
Bullish convergences
13 HR RSI
41
14 HR DMI
-ve
Daily analysis
Resumption of the recent decline.
Resistance
1.1950 - Last Thur's NY high.
1.1925 - Last Fri's high.
1.1886 - Last Fri's Asian low (now res).
Support
1.1848 - Last Fri's 9-week low.
1.1812 - 80.9% r of 1.1705-1.2266.
1.1786 - Apr 02 high (now sup).
EUR/USD - 1.1873.. Euro swung sideways initially last week abv previous week's 1.2093 low ahead of Wed's FOMC announcement, the price tumbled after surprise Fed's hawkish tilt to as low as 1.1848 on Fri due to broad-based USD's rally.
On the bigger picture, despite the euro's LT upmove FM 2017 near 14-year low of 1.0341 to a fresh 3-year peak of 1.2555 in mid-Feb 2018, subsequent decline to a near 3-year 1.0637 low in Mar 2020 signals correction has ended. Despite an impressive move to a near 33-month 1.2349 peak in early Jan 2021, a subsequent decline to 1.1705 (Mar) signals top is made. Although the euro ratcheted higher back to 1.2266 in May on broad-based USD's weakness caused by falling US yields, last week's selloff on Fed's surprise hawkish tilt suggests re-test of 2021 low at 1.1705 would be seen, a break would extend MT fall FM 1.2349 twd 1.1603 in Jul. On the upside, only abv 1.2052 dampens bearishness n may risk gain two 1.2148.
Today, although Fri's 1.1848 low was accompanied by 'bullish convergences' on hourly oscillators', as current price is below 21-hr n 55-hr emas, further decline is envisaged after consolidation, reckon 1.1800/05 would contain weakness. Only abv 1.1925 signals temporary low is made n risks retracement to 1.1945/50.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebounds towards 1.1900 ahead of Lagarde
EUR/USD is heading back towards 1.1900, amid falling US Treasury yields. The US dollar holds steadier near two-month highs amid Fed's hawkishness.ECB policymakers remain divided over PEPP extension. Lagarde and Fedspeak awaited.
GBP/USD recaptures 1.3800 amid cautious mood
GBP/USD is trading above 1.3800, resuming the corrective pullback amid a mixed market mood. Brexit chaos and delayed economic reopening continue to undermine the pound. The US dollar cheers hawkish Fed, shrugging off the slide in Treasury yields. Focus on Fedspeak amid a light calendar.
Gold attempts a bounce amid falling yields, will it last?
Gold price extended its six-day losing streak on Friday and reached the lowest levels in two months at $1761, recording a 6% loss on a weekly basis. Gold bulls faced rejection below the $1800 mark in the first half of the day, resuming the downtrend.
Bitcoin hashrate suffers massive drop as China continues to crack down on BTC mining
China has continued to crack down on cryptocurrencies as Sichuan ordered energy companies to stop providing power to 26 Bitcoin mining farms in the region.
Wall Street Week Ahead: Bullard tries to wake the bears but bulls stumble on
Now that the big Fed meeting is out of the way markets can relax for the summer months ahead. The Fed was in accommodative mood in terms of sentiment if not policy.