Weekly EUR/USD technical outlook

Last Update At 21 Jun 2021 00:04GMT

Trend daily chart

Sideways

Daily Indicators

Oversold

21 HR EMA

1.1984

55 HR EMA

1.1986

Trend hourly chart

Down

Hourly Indicators

Bullish convergences

13 HR RSI

41

14 HR DMI

-ve

Daily analysis

Resumption of the recent decline.

Resistance

1.1950 - Last Thur's NY high.

1.1925 - Last Fri's high.

1.1886 - Last Fri's Asian low (now res).

Support

1.1848 - Last Fri's 9-week low.

1.1812 - 80.9% r of 1.1705-1.2266.

1.1786 - Apr 02 high (now sup).

EUR/USD - 1.1873.. Euro swung sideways initially last week abv previous week's 1.2093 low ahead of Wed's FOMC announcement, the price tumbled after surprise Fed's hawkish tilt to as low as 1.1848 on Fri due to broad-based USD's rally.

On the bigger picture, despite the euro's LT upmove FM 2017 near 14-year low of 1.0341 to a fresh 3-year peak of 1.2555 in mid-Feb 2018, subsequent decline to a near 3-year 1.0637 low in Mar 2020 signals correction has ended. Despite an impressive move to a near 33-month 1.2349 peak in early Jan 2021, a subsequent decline to 1.1705 (Mar) signals top is made. Although the euro ratcheted higher back to 1.2266 in May on broad-based USD's weakness caused by falling US yields, last week's selloff on Fed's surprise hawkish tilt suggests re-test of 2021 low at 1.1705 would be seen, a break would extend MT fall FM 1.2349 twd 1.1603 in Jul. On the upside, only abv 1.2052 dampens bearishness n may risk gain two 1.2148.

Today, although Fri's 1.1848 low was accompanied by 'bullish convergences' on hourly oscillators', as current price is below 21-hr n 55-hr emas, further decline is envisaged after consolidation, reckon 1.1800/05 would contain weakness. Only abv 1.1925 signals temporary low is made n risks retracement to 1.1945/50.