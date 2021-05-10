Weekly EUR/USD technical outlook
Last Update At 10 May 2021 00:06GMT
Trend daily chart
Up
Daily Indicators
Turning down
21 HR EMA
1.2133
55 HR EMA
1.2089
Trend hourly chart
up
Hourly Indicators
Easing fm o/bot
13 HR RSI
75
14 HR DMI
+ve
Daily analysis
Resumption of recent upmove
Resistance
1.2242 - Feb high (25)
1.2209 - 50% proj. of 1.1705-1.2171 fm 1.1987
1.2175 - Intra-day fresh 9-week high
Support
1.2145 - Last Fri's 1st post-NFP NY high (now sup)
1.2090 - Last Fri's European morning high (now sup)
1.2054 - Last Fri's low
EUR/USD - 1.2166.. Although euro continued recent losing streak last week n hit a 2-week low of 1.1987 on Wed, price rebounded on short covering to 1.2071 Thur n then jumped to a 9-week peak of 1.2171 on selloff in usd in NY on Fri.
On the bigger picture, despite euro's LT upmove fm 2017 near 14-year low of 1.0341 to a fresh 3-year peak of 1.2555 in mid-Feb 2018, subsequent decline to a near 3-year 1.0637 low in Mar 2020 signals correction has ended. Despite an impressive upmove to a near 33-month peak of 1.2349 in early Jan 2021, subsequent decline to 1.1705 (Mar) signals top is made. Having said that, euro's break of Apr's 1.2149 top to 1.2171 last Fri suggests correction fm 1.2349 has ended n a daily close abv pivotal res at 1.2242 (Feb high) would yield further headway twd 1.2349 later this month. Only below 1.1987 indicates upmove form 1.1705 is over n revives bearishness for weakness to 1.1943, break would extend twd 1.1868.
Today, Fri's rally abv Apr's 1.2149 top to 1.2171 due to usd's weakness on record miss in U.S. payrolls confirms upmove fm 1.1705 (Mar) has resumed n would head twd 1.2209, o/bot readings on hourly oscillators' readings should cap euro below pivotal 1.2242 res. Below 1.2090 signals temp. top made, 1.2054/59.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
