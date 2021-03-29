Weekly EUR/USD technical outlook
Last Update At 29 Mar 2021 00:12GMT
Trend daily chart
Down
Daily Indicators
Falling
21 HR EMA
1.1789
55 HR EMA
1.1800
Trend hourly hhart
Sideways
Hourly Indicators
Neutral
13 HR RSI
48
14 HR DMI
+ve
Daily analysis
Consolidation b4 one more fall.
Resistance
1.1873 - Last Mon's low (now res).
1.1850 - Last Wed's Asian high.
1.1804 - Last Fri's high.
Support
1.1762 - Last Thur's fresh 4-month low.
1.1746 - 2020 Nov 11 low
1.1711 - 50% proj. of 1.1947-1.1762 fm 1.1804.
EUR/USD - 1.1788..Euro met renewed selling initially last week at 1.1947 (Mon) n fell steadily on broad-based usd's strength, price later hit a 4-month low of 1.1762 (Thur) b4 staging a rebound to 1.1804 in NY Fri on short covering.
On the bigger picture, despite euro's LT upmove fm 2017 near 14-year low of 1.0341 to a fresh 3-year peak of 1.2555 in mid-Feb 2018, subsequent decline to a near 3-year 1.0637 low in Mar 2020 signals correction has ended. Although euro's impressive upmove to a near 33-month peak of 1.2349 in early Jan 2021 sug gests a re-test of 1.2555 may be seen, euro's break of Jan's 1.2055 low to 1.19 53 in early Feb due to broad-based usd's strength signals top is made n fall to 1.1762 last Thur would bring stronger retracement of said MT rise twd 1.1695 (38.2% r of 1.0637-1.2349). On the upside, only a weekly close abv 1.1883 would be 1st signal temporary low is made n risk gain to 1.1885/90, break, 1.2053.
Today, as 1.1762 low was also accompanied by 'bullish convergences' on the hourly indicators, subsequent bounce to 1.1804 would bring consolidation, reckon 1.1827 would cap upside n yield one more fall but 1.1710/15 should contain weakness. Only daily close abv 1.1850 signals temp. low made, 1.1873/75.
