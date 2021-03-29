Weekly EUR/USD technical outlook

Trend daily chart

Down

Daily Indicators

Falling

21 HR EMA

1.1789

55 HR EMA

1.1800

Trend hourly hhart

Sideways

Hourly Indicators

Neutral

13 HR RSI

48

14 HR DMI

+ve

Daily analysis

Consolidation b4 one more fall.

Resistance

1.1873 - Last Mon's low (now res).

1.1850 - Last Wed's Asian high.

1.1804 - Last Fri's high.

Support

1.1762 - Last Thur's fresh 4-month low.

1.1746 - 2020 Nov 11 low

1.1711 - 50% proj. of 1.1947-1.1762 fm 1.1804.

EUR/USD - 1.1788..Euro met renewed selling initially last week at 1.1947 (Mon) n fell steadily on broad-based usd's strength, price later hit a 4-month low of 1.1762 (Thur) b4 staging a rebound to 1.1804 in NY Fri on short covering.

On the bigger picture, despite euro's LT upmove fm 2017 near 14-year low of 1.0341 to a fresh 3-year peak of 1.2555 in mid-Feb 2018, subsequent decline to a near 3-year 1.0637 low in Mar 2020 signals correction has ended. Although euro's impressive upmove to a near 33-month peak of 1.2349 in early Jan 2021 sug gests a re-test of 1.2555 may be seen, euro's break of Jan's 1.2055 low to 1.19 53 in early Feb due to broad-based usd's strength signals top is made n fall to 1.1762 last Thur would bring stronger retracement of said MT rise twd 1.1695 (38.2% r of 1.0637-1.2349). On the upside, only a weekly close abv 1.1883 would be 1st signal temporary low is made n risk gain to 1.1885/90, break, 1.2053.

Today, as 1.1762 low was also accompanied by 'bullish convergences' on the hourly indicators, subsequent bounce to 1.1804 would bring consolidation, reckon 1.1827 would cap upside n yield one more fall but 1.1710/15 should contain weakness. Only daily close abv 1.1850 signals temp. low made, 1.1873/75.