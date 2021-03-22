WEEKLY EUR/USD TECHNICAL OUTLOOK

Last Update At 22 Mar 2021 23:40GMT

Trend Daily Chart

Sideways

Daily Indicators

Rising fm o/s

21 HR EMA

1.1902

55 HR EMA

1.1914

Trend Hourly Chart

Near term down

Hourly Indicators

Rising fm o/s

13 HR RSI

38

14 HR DMI

-ve

Daily Analysis

Consolidation with downside bias

Resistance

1.1951 - Last Tue's high

1.1938 - Last Fri's high

1.1912 - Last Fri's NY high

Support

1.1873 - Intra-day low (NZ)

1.1836 - Mar's 3-month low

1.1800 - 2020 Nov 23 low

EUR/USD - 1.1886.. Although the single currency pair ratcheted lower fm 1.1967 last Mon to 1.1883 the next day n jumped to 1.1987 (Wed) after Fed's dovish hold. Euro inched higher to 1.1988 (Thur) b4 tanking to 1.1875 on Fri.

On the bigger picture, despite euro's LT upmove fm 2017 near 14-year low of 1.0341 to a fresh 3-year peak of 1.2555 in mid-Feb 2018, subsequent decline to a near 3-year 1.0637 low in Mar 2020 signals correction has ended. Although euro's impressive upmove to a near 33-month peak of 1.2349 in early Jan 2021 sug gests a re-test of 1.2555 may be seen, euro's break of Jan's 1.2055 low to 1.19 53 in early Feb due to broad-based usd's strength signals top is made n fall to 1.1836 Mar would bring stronger retracement of said MT rise twd 1.1695 (38.2% r of 1.0637-1.2349). On the upside, only a weekly close abv 1.1992 would be 1st signal temporary low is made n risk gain twd 1.2053, break, 1.2112.

Today, despite a brief rise to 1.1988, failure to re-test previous res at 1.1990 (reaction high fm 1.1836) n subsequent fall to 1.1875 Fri on renewed usd's strength signals further 'gyrations' inside recent 1.1836-1.1990 range are seen with downside bias, below 1.1873, 1.1836. Only abv 1.1938 risks 1.1970/80.

