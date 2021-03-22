WEEKLY EUR/USD TECHNICAL OUTLOOK
Last Update At 22 Mar 2021 23:40GMT
Trend Daily Chart
Sideways
Daily Indicators
Rising fm o/s
21 HR EMA
1.1902
55 HR EMA
1.1914
Trend Hourly Chart
Near term down
Hourly Indicators
Rising fm o/s
13 HR RSI
38
14 HR DMI
-ve
Daily Analysis
Consolidation with downside bias
Resistance
1.1951 - Last Tue's high
1.1938 - Last Fri's high
1.1912 - Last Fri's NY high
Support
1.1873 - Intra-day low (NZ)
1.1836 - Mar's 3-month low
1.1800 - 2020 Nov 23 low
EUR/USD - 1.1886.. Although the single currency pair ratcheted lower fm 1.1967 last Mon to 1.1883 the next day n jumped to 1.1987 (Wed) after Fed's dovish hold. Euro inched higher to 1.1988 (Thur) b4 tanking to 1.1875 on Fri.
On the bigger picture, despite euro's LT upmove fm 2017 near 14-year low of 1.0341 to a fresh 3-year peak of 1.2555 in mid-Feb 2018, subsequent decline to a near 3-year 1.0637 low in Mar 2020 signals correction has ended. Although euro's impressive upmove to a near 33-month peak of 1.2349 in early Jan 2021 sug gests a re-test of 1.2555 may be seen, euro's break of Jan's 1.2055 low to 1.19 53 in early Feb due to broad-based usd's strength signals top is made n fall to 1.1836 Mar would bring stronger retracement of said MT rise twd 1.1695 (38.2% r of 1.0637-1.2349). On the upside, only a weekly close abv 1.1992 would be 1st signal temporary low is made n risk gain twd 1.2053, break, 1.2112.
Today, despite a brief rise to 1.1988, failure to re-test previous res at 1.1990 (reaction high fm 1.1836) n subsequent fall to 1.1875 Fri on renewed usd's strength signals further 'gyrations' inside recent 1.1836-1.1990 range are seen with downside bias, below 1.1873, 1.1836. Only abv 1.1938 risks 1.1970/80.
Interested in EUR/USD technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 1.1999
- R2 1.1968
- R1 1.1936
- PP 1.1905
-
- S1 1.1873
- S2 1.1842
- S3 1.181
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD fills bearish gap and climbs to 1.1900 area
EUR/USD trades close to 1.1900, having opened with a bearish weekly gap. The spot found decent support ahead of 100-day SMA. Retreating Treasury yields capped any strong gains for the USD bulls and helped limit the slide. Fed’s Chair Powell’s speech awaited.
GBP/USD recovers above 1.3850 as US dollar eases
GBP/USD rises above 1.3850 following a dip to near 1.3820, as the US dollar bulls take a breather amid falling Treasury yields. EU prepares to block AstraZeneca exports to the UK. Chancellor Sunak is up for delaying online sales tax hike. Fedspeak and vaccine news closely eyed.
XAU/USD needs to crack $1722 for additional downside, Powell eyed
Gold remains pressured as Turkish upheaval keeps the DXY underpinned. Falling Treasury yields slow the decline in XAU/USD ahead of Powell. XAU bears tease rising wedge breakdown on the 4H chart.
Ethereum eyes a 40% bull rally
Ethereum price sits on a massive demand barrier, failing to hold above, which could be fatal. ETH bulls could trigger a massive upswing if a higher high at $1,945 is formed. A decisive daily candlestick close below $1,700 could kickstart another downtrend to $1,542.
Three questions to consider as economic data comes into view
As we start a new trading week there are a few things to consider. Firstly, what does the Fed think about the sharp rise in Treasury yields after its meeting last week? 10-year Treasury yields are comfortably above 1.7%.