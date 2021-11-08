Major Developments
- The Federal Reserve said it will begin trimming its monthly bond purchases in November with plans to end them in 2022, but held to its belief that high inflation would prove "transitory".
- The BoE announced its decision to keep interest rates steady despite the continuously increasing inflation.
- The Labor Department released jobs report showing U. S. non-farm payroll employment surged up by 531,000 jobs in October.
- India's forex reserves have increased by USD 1.919 billion to USD 642.019 billion for the week ended October 29.
USDINR Weekly performance & Outlook
- The USDINR pair made a gap up opening at 75.00 levels. The pair remained volatile during the week and finally closed at 74.46 levels.
- The pair initially rose because the US dollar gained globally after data showed that the US Fed preferred inflation measure showed prices continuing to increase faster than its 2% target.
- However, later the pair slipped because foreign banks stepped in to sell US dollars for overseas investments into Indian companies raising funds through initial public offerings. A rise in domestic equity indices further dented the sentiment for the pair.
- The GST collections in October were a healthy Rs 1.3 lakh crs. The October preliminary trade deficit came in at USD 19.9 bn against USD 22.6 bn in September. A spike in coal imports, likely on preemptive purchases to ensure energy security most likely contributed to the above-average deficit for the second straight month.
- Activity in India's services, accelerated in October despite companies increasing the prices of their products due to expensive raw materials. The PMI index rose to 58.4 in October from 55.2 in September.
- While several high Beta emerging market currencies (ZAR, BRL, MXN) are getting hammered, the Rupee is relatively stable. The USDINR pair is likely to trade with a sideways bias in the week ahead and is likely to trade in a range of 73.70-74.70 in the coming week.
This report has been prepared by IFA Global. IFA Global shall not be in any way responsible for any loss or damage that may arise to any person from any inadvertent error in the information contained in this report. IFA Global nor any of directors, employees, agents or representatives shall be held liable for any damages whether direct, indirect, special or consequential including lost revenue or lost profits that may arise from or in connection with the use of the information. No liability whatsoever is accepted for any loss arising (whether direct or consequential) from any use of the information contained in this report. This statement, prepared specifically at the addressee(s) request is for information contained in this statement. All market prices, service taxes and other levies are subject to change without notice. Also the value, income, appreciation, returns, yield of any of the securities or any other financial instruments mentioned in this statement are based on current market conditions and as per the last details available with us and subject to change. The levels and bases of, and reliefs from, taxation can change. The securities / units / other instruments mentioned in this report may or may not be live at the time of statement generation. Please note, however, that some data has been derived from sources that we believe to be reliable but is not guaranteed. Please review this information for accuracy as IFA Global cannot be responsible for omitted or misstated data. IFA Global is not liable for any delay in the receipt of this statement. This information is strictly confidential and is being furnished to you solely for your information. This information should not be reproduced or redistributed or passed on directly or indirectly in any form to any other person or published, copied, in whole or in part, for any purpose. This report is not directed or intended for distribution to, or use by, any person or entity who is a citizen or resident of or located in any locality, state, country or other jurisdiction, where such distribution, publication, availability or use would be contrary to law, regulation or which would subject IFA Global to any registration or licensing requirements within such jurisdiction. The information given in this report is as of the date of this report and there can be no assurance that future results or events will be consistent with this information. IFA Global reserves the right to make modifications and alterations to this statement as may be required from time to time. However, IFA Global is under no obligation to update or keep the information current. Nevertheless, IFA Global is committed to providing independent and transparent information to its client and would be happy to provide any information in response to specific client queries. Neither IFA Global nor any of its directors, employees, agents or representatives shall be liable for any damages whether direct, indirect, special or consequential including lost revenue or lost profits that may arise from or in connection with the use of the information. The information provided in these report remains, unless otherwise stated, the copyright of IFA Global. All layout, design, original artwork, concepts and other Intellectual Properties, remains the property and copyright IFA Global and may not be used in any form or for any purpose whatsoever by any party without the express written permission of the copyright holders.
