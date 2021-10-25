Weekly outlook: DXY and XAU/USD, one week before Fed meeting

Fundamental tracking

On Friday, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said that the Fed should begin to scale back their easy-money policies, that high U.S. inflation figures may only start to wane next year, and that the Fed is mindful of the tension between achieving high employment and stabilizing prices. During Powell's speech, Gold continued to retreat by $30 in the U.S. market, while the dollar index stabilized and rebounded around $93.50.

This week, in addition to the Interest Rate Decision for CAD, JPY, and EUR, traders should also pay attention to the Australian Consumer Price Index on Tuesday, the US preliminary Q3 GDP on Thursday, and the Eurozone GDP and CPI data on Friday.

Technical analysis

Gold (4-hour chart)

Gold did not succeed in breaking through the $1,808 resistance level on Friday, but the strength of the bulls still prevails at the moment. If Gold maintains its current trend and succeeds in breaking through $1,808, then the subsequent upward pressure may come from the $1,830-$1,835 price area.

From today's performance in Asian and European sessions, Gold is still strongly supported above the $1,776-$1,790 area, which is also the 55-period SMA support level; traders should focus on this price area this week if the price of gold falls below the support at once, then the next important support level for Gold is around $1,750.

US Dollar Index (DXY)(4-hour chart)

DXY continued to oscillate in a minimal price range last week($93.50-$93.80); however, as the oscillator MACD has continued to be passivated, this suggests that the downward pressure on DXY has weakened, so traders should keep an eye on the ability of the DXY to break out of $93.80 and move towards $94.20 or so early this week.