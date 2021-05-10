Forex pairs & markets covered in this week’s Weekly Forex Forecast & Forex Analysis:
USD (DXY), SP500 (SPX) EURUSD, WTI (Crude Oil Trading), XAUUSD (Gold Analysis), Silver (XAGUSD), GBPUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, USDCHF, USDCAD, EURJPY, CHFJPY, GBPJPY, AUDJPY, CADJPY.
The Forex analysis outlined in the Weekly Forex Forecast should be used together with professional Risk Management principles.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends gains amid dollar weakness
EUR/USD has bounced above 1.2150 as the US dollar resumes its decline in the aftermath of Friday's weak job figures. Uncertainty about the ECB's policy somewhat weighs on the currency while the upbeat Sentix Investor Confidence supports it.
GBP/USD soars toward 1.41 after UK elections, US Nonfarm Payrolls
GBP/USD has hit a new three-month high near 1.41 after the SNP failed to win a majority in Scotland and as the UK is set to extend its reopening. The dollar is still suffering from Friday's weak jobs report.
Gold ignores US dollar’s dead cat bounce to pick up bids above $1,830
Gold defends $1,830, up 0.20% intraday around $1,834.68, as traders prepare for Monday’s European session. In doing so, gold prices react to the US dollar’s failures to keep early Asia’s corrective pullback from the lowest since late February.
Ethereum price shatters $4,000 to set up another all-time high
Ethereum price created a new all-time high at $4,074.99. A continuation of this upswing could push ETH to the 127.2% Fibonacci extension level at $4,240. Despite a slew of all-time highs, the funding rate for the altcoin pioneer seems to remain relatively low.
S&P 500, Nasdaq Week Ahead: Fed to markets, we have your back never mind the jobs report!
Well after a fairly sluggish start to the week things certainly sprang to life on Friday as a brutal employment report was a catalyst for a strong rally! Go figure. Well, the logic is actually not as stupid as it first appears. Bears have been hibernating and face possible extinction.