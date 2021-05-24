Weekly outlook and analysis: DXY sitting at support whilst silver looks set for new highs [Video]

Forex pairs & markets covered in this week’s Weekly Forex Forecast
USD (DXY), EurUsd, S&P500 (SPX), Nifty, XauUsd, WTI, XagUsd, UsdCad, GbpUsd, UsdChf, NzdChf, AudChf, ChfJpy, NzdCad, AudCad, GbpJpy.
EUR/USD battles 1.2200 amid cautious market mood
EUR/USD is trading close to 1.2200, as the US dollar attempts a bounce amid a cautious market mood. Inflation concerns counter receding Fed's tapering fears. Fedspeak awaited.
GBP/USD drops below 1.4150 ahead of Bailey's speech
GBP/USD is trading under 1.4150, as the US dollar finds its feet amid holiday-thinned market conditions. UK reopening optimism continue to underpin the pound, despite rising cases of the Indian covid variant. Eyes on Bailey's speech.
XAU/USD drops below $1880 as Treasury yields recover
Gold price is trading close to the daily highs of $1875, as the recovery in the US Treasury yields weigh. The US dollar attempts a bounce, tracking the renewed uptick in the yields.
China’s crackdown intensifies, while BTC suggests minor upswing
Bitcoin price shows a steady downtrend that could bounce from the support level at $29,936. Ethereum price is on the verge of a reversal as it recoils from the demand zone extending from $2,106 to $2,397.
Week Ahead on Wall Street: Bitcoin bubbles over but equites survive and prosper
A tumultuous week but not on Wall Street. Crypto, in particular Bitcoin, was the narrative spreading across trading screens this week and the crypto leader suffered a staggering fall on Wednesday.