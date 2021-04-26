This week’s Weekly Forex Forecast and technical analysis covers over 30+ markets assessing the price action of each Forex pair, the directional bias of each Forex pair as well as the key levels of support and resistance plus profit targets for the week ahead.
Pairs and markets analysed this week include: USD Index, Crude Oil (WTI), EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, USDCHF, USDCAD and GOLD (XauUsd).
Plus additional Forex pairs: EURJPY, CHFJPY, GBPJPY, AUDJPY, CADJPY, NZDJPY, EURCHF, EURNZD, EURAUD, EURGBP, EURCAD, GBPCHF, GBPAUD, GBPCAD, GBPNZD, AUDCHF, AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD and NZDCHF.
CFDs & FX are leveraged products that incur a high level of risk and can result in the loss of all your capital and may therefore not be suitable for all investors. You should not risk more than you are prepared to lose and before deciding to trade, please ensure you understand the risks involved, take the level of your experience into consideration and seek independent advice if necessary. By using information here, or elsewhere, provided by Get Me Trading, all persons agree not to hold Get Me Trading, or any agents of Get Me Trading, liable for their own trading performance or the performance of others.
EUR/USD retreats from highs after German data misses
EUR/USD has dropped to around 1.21 after the German IFO Business Climate missed estimates with 96.8 points. Earlier, the euro advanced amid Europe's progress on vaccines and an upbeat market mood. US Durable Goods Orders are eyed.
GBP/USD rises above 1.39 on risk-on mood
GBP/USD is rising above 1.39 as the safe-haven dollar retreats amid optimism about a vaccine-led recovery. The pound cheers BOE policymaker’s economic optimism and shrugs off doubts over the successful Brexit deal.
XAU/USD holds steady around $1,780, lacks follow-through
Sustained USD selling assisted gold to regain positive traction on the first day of a new week. A modest pickup in the US bond yields, the underlying bullish tone might cap the commodity. Investors look forward to the release of US Durable Goods Orders for a fresh trading impetus.
Dogecoin primed to retest all-time highs
Dogecoin price has been trading sideways around a crucial supply zone. A decisive close above this area of interest could set the stage for a 70% upswing to an all-time high at $0.459. DOGE funding rates are nearing zero from negative territory, indicating increasing bullish speculators.
S&P 500 (SPX) Week Ahead: Equites set another record high as huge earnings week beckons
Equity markets set yet more record highs, big earnings week ahead. Refinitiv data shows 85.4% of reported earnings so far have beaten estimates. Will bears ever come out of hibernation and sell something, anything?