Weekly outlook and analysis: DXY gaining strength, not read to roll over just yet [Video]

This week’s Weekly Forex Forecast and technical analysis covers over 30+ markets assessing the price action of each Forex pair, the directional bias of each Forex pair as well as the key levels of support and resistance plus profit targets for the week ahead.
Pairs and markets analysed this week include: USD Index, Crude Oil (WTI), EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, USDCHF, USDCAD and GOLD (XauUsd).
Plus additional Forex pairs: EURJPY, CHFJPY, GBPJPY, AUDJPY, CADJPY, NZDJPY, EURCHF, EURNZD, EURAUD, EURGBP, EURCAD, GBPCHF, GBPAUD, GBPCAD, GBPNZD, AUDCHF, AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD and NZDCHF.
CFDs & FX are leveraged products that incur a high level of risk and can result in the loss of all your capital and may therefore not be suitable for all investors. You should not risk more than you are prepared to lose and before deciding to trade, please ensure you understand the risks involved, take the level of your experience into consideration and seek independent advice if necessary. By using information here, or elsewhere, provided by Get Me Trading, all persons agree not to hold Get Me Trading, or any agents of Get Me Trading, liable for their own trading performance or the performance of others.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD dips below 1.19 as US yields resume rise
EUR/USD has dipped below 1.19, hitting a new 2021 low. US ten-year yields have resumed their gains toward 1.60% after robust US jobs figures and the Fed's reluctance to intervene. German industrial output disappointed with -2.5% in January.
GBP/USD pressured toward 1.38 amid worsening mood
GBP/USD has been under pressure despite Britain's reopening and due to higher US yields. BOE Governor is slated to speak later in the day.
XAU/USD flirts with multi-month lows, below $1690 level
A combination of factors prompted some fresh selling around gold on Monday. Rising US bond yields continued underpinning the USD and exerted some pressure. A softer risk tone might help limit any further losses for the safe-haven XAU/USD.
Cardano moves closer to colossal rally eyeing $2
Cardano is trading at that apex of a symmetrical triangle as a massive breakout lingers. A break above the 50 SMA on the 4-hour chart will add weight to the expected upswing. The slump in network growth could hamper the bullish outlook and delay the breakout.
US Dollar Index looks firmer above 92.00
The greenback, when tracked by the US Dollar Index (DXY), extends the march north to new yearly highs in the 92.15/20 band at the beginning of the week.