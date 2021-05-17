Forex pairs covered in this week’s weekly Forex Forecast & Forex analysis
USD (DXY), SPX (S&P 500), EurUsd, WTI (Crude Oil Trading), XauUsd (Gold Analysis), XagUsd (Silver Analysis), USDCAD, USDCHF, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD CADJPY, CHFJPY, GBPJPY, AUDJPY, NZDJPY.
The Forex analysis outlined in the Weekly Forex Forecast should be used together with professional Risk Management principles.
Latest Forex Analysis
EUR/USD hovers above 1.21 as US Treasury yields ease
EUR/USD is trading below 1.2150 but off the lows, as US Treasury yields retreat and weigh on the dollar. Earlier, the safe-haven greenback benefited from flows after China reported disappointing data. Fed officials are set to speak later in the day.
GBP/USD trades around 1.41 as the UK eases restrictions
GBP/USD is trading around 1.41, off the lows as the dollar edges lower with US Treasury yields. The UK is extending its reopening on Monday with additional activities and international travel expanded. Britain proposes food checks in the Irish Sea as leftovers from Brexit remain.
Dogecoin Price remains on track to hit new all-time highs at $1
Dogecoin price shows resilience as it treads the demand zone extending from $0.489 to $0.522. The 100 four-hour SMA at $0.504 coincides with this range and adds credence to a potential bounce. Clearing the $0.569 resistance will allow DOGE to skyrocket 75% to $1.
Week Ahead on Wall Street: Don’t fight the Fed continues to be the narrative as data disappoints
Equity indices look set to close the week in positive mode despite poor retail sales data. Meme retail stocks roar back as Bitcoin struggles to hold 50,000. Big tech also sees flows as equity inflows continue for the 14th week.