Weekly Outlook and analysis: DXY choppy, Non-USD pairs look to offer the best opportunities this week [Video]

This week’s Weekly Forex Forecast and technical analysis covers over 30+ markets assessing the price action of each Forex pair, the directional bias of each Forex pair as well as the key levels of support and resistance plus profit targets for the week ahead.
Pairs and markets analysed this week include: USD Index, Crude Oil (WTI), EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, USDCHF, USDCAD and GOLD (XauUsd).
Plus additional Forex pairs: EURJPY, CHFJPY, GBPJPY, AUDJPY, CADJPY, NZDJPY, EURCHF, EURNZD, EURAUD, EURGBP, EURCAD, GBPCHF, GBPAUD, GBPCAD, GBPNZD, AUDCHF, AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD and NZDCHF.
CFDs & FX are leveraged products that incur a high level of risk and can result in the loss of all your capital and may therefore not be suitable for all investors. You should not risk more than you are prepared to lose and before deciding to trade, please ensure you understand the risks involved, take the level of your experience into consideration and seek independent advice if necessary. By using information here, or elsewhere, provided by Get Me Trading, all persons agree not to hold Get Me Trading, or any agents of Get Me Trading, liable for their own trading performance or the performance of others.
Latest Forex Analysis
EUR/USD falls to 1.20 amid worsening mood, mediocre EZ inflation
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.20, extending its losses. The US dollar is benefiting from the risk-averse mood and high US yields. Eurozone core inflation came out at 0.9% yearly in February, as expected and a subdued level in general.
GBP/USD falls below 1.39 amid speculation about the UK's budget
GBP/USD is under pressure, trading below 1.39 as the dollar gains ground. Speculation is mounting ahead of the UK Chancellor's budget presentation on Wednesday, with tax hikes on the cards.
XAU/USD recovers from multi-month lows, remains vulnerable
Gold staged a modest intraday bounce from multi-month lows amid a softer risk tone. Slightly oversold conditions extended some support to the safe-haven commodity. The attempted recovery might still be seen as an opportunity for bearish traders.
Litecoin price could double as LTC fundamentals scream “buy”
Litecoin price could blast off as multiple fundamental, technical, and on-chain indicators suggest that it is wildly undervalued. Grayscale accumulated over 174,000 LTC in the last 30 days, while the price hasn’t moved much.
US Dollar Index: Next on the upside comes in 91.60
DXY pushes higher and clinches new 4-week peaks near 91.40. This area is coincident with the 100-day SMA (91.29).