Share:

Join Luca Santos, a seasoned Technical Market Analyst at ACY Securities, as he takes you through an insightful recap of the trading week that was, following the release of disappointing PMI data across the globe. In this comprehensive video, Luca dissects which currencies emerged as winners and which ones faced losses in the aftermath of this significant economic news.

With his expertise, Luca navigates through the intricate web of market reactions to the PMI data, highlighting how various currencies responded to the global economic landscape. He uncovers valuable insights into the factors that shaped these outcomes and how traders can identify opportunities moving forward.

Whether you're a seasoned trader seeking to refine your approach or a curious observer of financial markets, Luca Santos' analysis provides a strategic lens to dissect the trading week and navigate the uncertainties ahead.

Stay ahead of the market curve and enhance your trading strategies with Luca's comprehensive breakdown of the trading week's winners and losers, all against the backdrop of global PMI data.