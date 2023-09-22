In a world where markets are constantly on the move, Luca takes a comprehensive look at major currencies such as the Japanese Yen (JPY), the British Pound (GBP), the United States Dollar (USD), and the Swiss Franc (CHF). These currency pairs have been under the spotlight as central institutions like the Bank of England, Swiss National Bank, Bank of Japan, and the Federal Reserve announce their monetary policies.
EUR/USD continues to trade at around 1.0650 in the European session on Friday. The PMI data from Germany and the Eurozone showed a recovery in the service sector's business activity in early August, helping the Euro hold its ground.
GBP/USD stays on the back foot and trades deep in negative territory at around 1.2250 on Friday. Following the disappointing Retail Sales data from the UK, August PMI surveys showed that the private sector's business activity continued to contract, weighing on Pound Sterling.
Gold price is recovering ground from the weekly low of $1,914 ahead of a busy Friday, packed with preliminary global PMI data releases. The United States Dollar (USD) is taking a breather even though the US Treasury bond yields are setting fresh multi-year highs.
Space ID (ID) price is down 5% in the last 24 hours, succumbing to selling pressure as token holders close their positions to avoid being caught as part of exit liquidity.
The US economic performance is stronger compared to other economies like the Eurozone, as reflected in the PMIs. On Friday, new preliminary data for September is expected to show a modest improvement in both sectors in the US and the Eurozone.