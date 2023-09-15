Explore the global economy with Luca Santos, our Technical Market Analyst at ACY Securities. In this engaging video, Luca dives deep into the impact of the US CPI data and the ECB interest rate decision on the EURUSD currency pair, unraveling the intricate web of global economic dynamics.
Discover Luca's insights on the EURUSD trade, as he shares valuable perspectives and strategies for navigating the FX market. Gain a deeper understanding of how critical economic events shape currency movements and what it means for traders and investors.
Stay in the know with Luca's Weekly Market Wrap, where he offers a concise summary of the most pivotal events and trends that have defined the financial landscape throughout the week. Get a comprehensive view of what's been happening and how it may impact your investment decisions.
RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
Monetary policy divergence back in focus
Thursday’s US producer prices came in hot, while retail sales were solid and well above forecast. What this means is that the Fed is still in position to be tightening, which on net, should translate to more US Dollar demand.