Weekly market preview: Swiss franc strength, weak Australian Dollar, and more [Video]

Technical Market Analyst Luca Santos provides his expert insights for the trading week ahead. Santos brings his expert insights to the forefront, offering a comprehensive analysis of what's on the horizon.
In this video, I briefly touch on some of the highlights for the week, including the strength of the Swiss Franc (CHF), the weak Australian Dollar (AUD), and more. To get a comprehensive analysis, join me tomorrow for the full breakdown.
EUR/USD stays bid above 1.0800 as US Dollar retreats on upbeat mood
EUR/USD is trading above 1.0800, rebounding from 13-week lows in early Europe on Monday. The US Dollar pullback lifts the pair amid the return of risk flows while traders digest Friday's hawkish comments from Fed Chair Powell and ECB President Lagarde.
GBP/USD slips below 1.2600 despite softer US Dollar, UK holiday
GBP/USD is falling back under 1.2600, losing the upside traction on the first day of a new week. The pair fails to cheer a modest US Dollar retreat and China's policy support measures-driven upbeat risk tone. Light trading is likely to extend due to the UK Summer Bank holiday.
Gold floats above $1,910 support, focus on China, US data
Gold Price (XAU/USD) remains dicey after pushing back the bearish bias with the first positive weekly close in five. The Yellow Metal’s latest inaction could be linked to the market’s anxiety ahead of this week’s top-tier US inflation and employment clues.
Charles Hoskinson says Cardano will beat competitors Bitcoin, Ethereum, become world’s largest cryptocurrency
Charles Hoskinson, an American entrepreneur and the creator of Cardano shared his thoughts on Cardano. The creator of the Ethereum-alternative believes the token is likely to beat competitors Bitcoin and Ethereum, in terms of market capitalization.
The week ahead – US Nonfarm Payrolls, EU flash CPI and US PCE inflation
Due to increasing concerns over deflationary pressures, recent thinking on further ECB rate hikes has been shifting to a possible pause when the central bank next meets in September.