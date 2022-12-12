*S&P 500 stocks above 50MA
|
Financial index
|
Current price*
|
Forecast
|
S1
|
R1
|
S2
|
R2
|
FTSE100
|
7,476
|
Bearish
|
7,200
|
7,600
|
7,100
|
7,670
|
FTSEMIB
|
24,277
|
Bearish
|
22,500
|
24,850
|
21,000
|
25,500
|
DAX40
|
14,370
|
Bearish
|
13,100
|
14,550
|
12,650
|
15,000
|
S&P 500
|
3,934
|
Cons./ Bearish
|
3,750
|
4,100
|
3,600
|
4,180
|
NASDAQ 100
|
11,563
|
Consolidation
|
10,400
|
12,000
|
10,000
|
12,700
|
DOW JONES
|
33,476
|
Cons./ Bearish
|
31,200
|
34,500
|
30,200
|
35,000
|
TADAWUL
|
10,246
|
Cons./ Bullish
|
10,000
|
11,200
|
9,700
|
11,700
|
FTSE ADX
|
10,251
|
Consolidation
|
9,900
|
10,750
|
9,680
|
11,000
|
DFM
|
3,325
|
Cons./ Bullish
|
3,270
|
3,500
|
3,100
|
3,730
|
Indicator
|
Current price
|
Forecast
|
S1
|
R1
|
S2
|
R2
|
VIX index
|
22.82
|
Cons./ Bullish
|
20.00
|
35.00
|
11.00
|
41.00
|
US dollar index (DXY)
|
104.932
|
Cons./ Bullish
|
106.00
|
109.00
|
104.00
|
111.00
|
US10 years yield
|
3.584%
|
Consolidation
|
3.500%
|
4.000%
|
3.200%
|
4.400%
|
S5FI*
|
77.13
|
Cons./ Bearish
|
40
|
80
|
30
|
90
FTSE 100 (UKX)
The FTSE100 index had a week down by -1.05%
For the week ahead we are in favour of a retracement to the 7,400 area
Indicators
Negative week for the British index, as it almost seems to want to repeat the August's setup.
The price finally broke below the 9-day average (red line) which has been a strong dynamic resistance since October.
We believe this break is important, especially after a long upside phase: we could expect a short back-test of the 9MA and then, in our opinion, begin a downward phase.
|
Current price
|
Forecast
|
S1
|
R1
|
S2
|
R2
|
7,476
|
Bearish
|
7,200
|
7,600
|
7,100
|
7,670
MACD and RSI have started an initial reversal and mirror price action.
We are bearish on the FTSE 100 as we believe risk/reward is still in favour of further downsides: short-term target remains the 50-day average (yellow line), today at 7,200.
Support at 7,150
Resistance at 7,600
FTSEMIB (FTSEMIB)
The FTSEMIB index had a week down by -1.40%
For the week ahead we in favour of a retracement to the 23,700-23,500 area
Indicators
Negative week for the Italian index which saw the break of the narrow trading range in place singe the beginning of November.
We believe this move could be an early sign of further short-term bearish pressure.
MACD and RSI are also slowing down and in line with the price.
|
Current price
|
Forecast
|
S1
|
R1
|
S2
|
R2
|
24,277
|
Bearish
|
22,500
|
24,850
|
21,000
|
25,500
After these initial declines, it is likely to expect a very brief recovery of momentum and then, in our view, proceed further downwards.
We are bearish on the FTSEMIB: November's strong stretches have only now begun a retracement phase and we believe a plausible short-term target is the 50-day average, now at 23,100.
Support at 22,500
Resistance to 24,850
DAX 40 (DAX)
DAX index had a week down by -1.09%
We are in favour of a progressive retracement to 13,900 for the week ahead
Indicators
Bearish week for the German index which keep staying within the narrow trading range started in November 2022.
The few closes below the 9-day average (red line) seem to herald a possible trend reversal to the downside.
|
Current price
|
Forecast
|
S1
|
R1
|
S2
|
R2
|
14,370
|
Bearish
|
13,100
|
14,550
|
12,650
|
15,000
MACD and RSI are slowing down in line with the price action
We are bearish on the DAX and in favor of possible short-term downward pressure: we believe the trend reversal has only just begun and a possible short-term target is the 50-day average (yellow line), now at 13,600
Support at 13,100
Resistance at 14,550
S&P 500 (SPX)
The S&P500 had a week down by -3.37%
For the week ahead we are in favour of a possible consolidation on the 3,900 area
Indicators
Negative week for the US index which sees the price at the November levels'..
The price action seems to be forming a possible “head and shoulders” setup, where we should in theory see a slight recovery followed by a stronger bearish reversal to at least 3,800 - 3,850.
|
Current price
|
Forecast
|
S1
|
R1
|
S2
|
R2
|
3,934
|
Cons./ Bearish
|
3,750
|
4,100
|
3,600
|
4,180
MACD and RSI are retracing but continue to hold in positive territory.
We remain neutral on the S&P 500 and prefer to wait for further market reversal
Support at 3,750
Resistance at 4,100
NASDAQ 100 (NDX)
The NASDAQ 100 index had a week down by -3.59%
We are in favour of a consolidation in the 11,500 area for the week ahead
Indicators
Negative week for the Tech index which keeps the price substantially unchanged from the month of November.
The price is currently stuck between the 9 (red line) and 50 (yellow line) day averages and only the break of one of these two levels will lead to more pronounced short-term volatility.
|
Current price
|
Forecast
|
S1
|
R1
|
S2
|
R2
|
11,563
|
Consolidation
|
10,400
|
12,000
|
10,000
|
12,700
MACD and RSI are flat, reflecting a hesitant price action.
We are neutral on the NASDAQ 100 but with bearish expectations,: a recovery in US 10-year rates could lead to further market downward pressure.
Support at 10,400
Resistance at 12,000
DOW JONES (DJI)
The DOW JONES index had a week down by -2.77%
For the week ahead we favour an initial retracement to the 33,000 area
Indicators
Bearish week on the industrial index which saw anyway the price holding above the strong intermediate support at 33,400.
MACD and RSI mark a notable slowdown although still in positive territory.
|
Current price
|
Forecast
|
S1
|
R1
|
S2
|
R2
|
33,476
|
Cons./ Bearish
|
31,200
|
34,500
|
30,200
|
35,000
Looking at previous price action, we believe risk/reward is still in favour of possible short- to medium-term downsides.
We remain bearish on the DOW JONES and that only a retest with the 50-day average (yellow line) could possibly offer interesting setups.
Support at 31,200
Resistance at 34,500
TADAWUL (TASI)
TADAWUL index had a week down by -5.32%
We are in favour of a recovery to at least SAR 10,500 for the week ahead
Indicators
Bearish week that saw the Saudi index breaking the strong resistance at 10,500
As happened in November 2021, the strong distance from the 50-day average (yellow line) could suggest a possible short-term recovery. At the same time it is important to stress that the first obstacle to overcome remains the 9-day average (red line), which has played the role of dynamic resistance in recent months
|
Current price
|
Forecast
|
S1
|
R1
|
S2
|
R2
|
10,246
|
Cons./ Bearish
|
10,000
|
11,200
|
9,700
|
11,700
MACD and RSI are in oversold territory, decreasing the possibility of further short-term downside.
At the moment we prefer to remain neutral on the Tadawul. The strong downside extension makes today's price action very interesting, at the same time we believe it is worth waiting for a consolidation followed by a price reversal above at least the 10,600 level.
Support at 10,000
Resistance at 11,200
FTSE ADX GROWTH MARKET INDEX (FADGI)
FTSE ADX index had a week down by -2.58%
For the week ahead we favour a consolidation in the 10,100 - 10,200 area
Indicators
Negative week that now sees the price staying on the 50-day average (yellow line)
MACD and RSI are significantly slowing down in an almost negative divergence with the price: the latter has in fact retraced less than the internal indicators have done.
The initial retracement to the 50-day average is positive and could create interesting long opportunities.
|
Current price
|
Forecast
|
S1
|
R1
|
S2
|
R2
|
10,251
|
Consolidation
|
9,900
|
10,750
|
9,680
|
11,000
At the same time, we believe it is important to wait for the price to consolidate before making decisions: as 10.250 has played the role of resistance in the past, there is a good chance of a price reversal. In the event that this level will not hold, the price could quickly fall to at least 10,000
We are currently staying neutral on the FTSE ADX.
Support at 9,900
Resistance at 10,750
DUBAI FINANCIAL MARKET GENERAL INDEX (DFMGI)
The DFM index had a week up by +0.03%
For the week ahead we are in favour of a possible recovery to 3,380
A week of substantial consolidation for the DFM
Since mid-September, the index has continued to move within the same trading range of 3.300-3.400, giving no particular direction in the short to medium term.
|
Current price
|
Forecast
|
S1
|
R1
|
S2
|
R2
|
3,325
|
Cons./ Bullish
|
3,270
|
3,500
|
9,700
|
11,700
MACD and RSI both seem to suggest an imminent recovery; while the former indicator is essentially flat, the latter is now moving away from the oversold area.
We currently remain neutral on DFMGI waiting for a break of one of the two levels at 3,330 or 3,400
Support at 3,270
Resistance at 3,500
The information contained in this article and the resources available is not intended as, and shall not be understood or construed as, financial advice. The opinions expressed are from the personal research and experience of the author.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD stays below 1.2250 despite upbeat UK GDP data
GBP/USD struggles to gain traction early Monday and continues to trade below 1.2250. The data published by the UK's ONS showed that GDP grew by 0.5% on a monthly basis in October, compared to market expectation for a contraction of 0.1%, but failed to provide a boost to the pair.
EUR/USD bears attack 1.0500 as risk-aversion boosts US Dollar
EUR/USD grinds lower toward 1.0500, printing mild losses to extend Friday’s downward trajectory. Traders await this week’s bumper US and EU events in early Europe. Economic slowdown fears, EU-Russia tensions join pre-Fed anxiety to fuel the US Dollar rebound.
Gold eases below $1,800 on sluggish markets ahead of Fed’s verdict
Gold price remains depressed around $1,785 as it pushes back the bulls after a four-day winning streak during early Monday in Europe. The yellow metal’s latest losses, despite being mild, could be linked to the USD’s recovery.
Terra co-founder Do Kwon flees to Serbia to avoid arrest, say Korean officials
Terra Labs founder Kwon Do-Hyung is in Serbia, as reported by a local media Chosun. The report says that Do Kwon is avoiding arrest by Korean officials who believe he has fled to Serbia. Luna Classic price hovers around $0.000166.
Week ahead: Fed, ECB, Bank of England, UK and US CPI
The catalyst for the recent sharp slide in the US dollar was October’s CPI numbers. The fall to 7.7% on the headline number along with a decline in core prices to 6.3% also saw yields slip back.