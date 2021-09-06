FTSE 100 (#UKX)
The FTSE 100 ended the week slightly up + 0.25%.
For the coming week it could consolidate between 7,100 and 7,165.
Indicators
This week the FTSE continued to move between the strong resistance area and the 50MA: only a break of one of these two levels will initiate strong moves in the short term.
MACD is falling along with an RSI that continues to fluctuate at the 50 level.
Given the lack of direction we can see the trendline from August 19th to September 3rd: a break of it could lead the index to retest 7,000.
Conversely, a close above the current resistance could take the FTSE 100 to 7,220.
Support for 6.980.
Resistance at 7,165.
FTSEMIB (#FTSEMIB)
The FTSEMIB had a week up + 0.26%.
For the coming week we expect a consolidation of between 25,800 and 26,150.
Indicators
The index after the strong bullish movements from 20 July to 13 August 2021 began a slight retracement that is now leading it to oscillate at the 23.6% Fibonacci level.
At the moment both options are available as it could be a consolidation before further upside, which would then take it to new highs. Conversely, it could even be a consolidation before retesting 25,600.
MACD seems to be recovering slightly but with both moving averages down while the RSI has been substantially flat during the week.
The break of either level at 25,800 or 26,150 will give a better understanding on future directions.
Support at 25,554.
Resistance at 26.184.
DAX (#DAX)
The DAX ended the week down -0.47%.
For the week ahead, the price could move lower to 15,500.
Indicators
The DAX retested the 50MA and then closed the week below the intermediate resistance at 15,900.
After breaking the trend line, the index reversed to the downside suggesting a loss of momentum.
MACD continues to be down, very close to 0. The RSI which broke the support level at 56 and, according to past moves, this led the index to test lower levels.
The divergence between price and indicators makes us remain cautious on the weekly moves by monitoring the intermediate levels of 15.900 and 15.736 where a break of the two leads to more marked swings.
At the moment we are more in favour of a bearish continuation to 15,500.
Support for 15,736.
Resistance at 16,050.
S&P 500 (#SPX)
The S&P 500 had a week up by + 0.43%.
For the week ahead, we expect a retrace to 4,480.
Indicators
The index managed to consolidate above the 9MA with, however, candles of indecision. Looking at previous swings, this has generally resulted in a slight retracement in the short term.
MACD, despite reaching a new high, was substantially flat hinting to a downward crossing.
RSI in strong divergence with the price is approaching the overbought area.
Given the proximity to the top of the Bollinger band, coupled with the distance from the 50MA, we expect a slight retracement to at least 4,480.
Support at 4,468.
Resistance at 4.543.
Nasdaq 100 (#NDX)
The NASDAQ ended the week up +1.05%
For the coming week, the index could trace back to 15,450 and then continue to 15,300.
Indicators
The NASDAQ is now testing the bottom of the trendline broken in mid-August. The type of fluctuation always remains very similar, i.e. a continuous rebound on the 9MA.
We believe that the scenario has now changed slightly as the RSI has reached the overbought zone coupled with a MACD that is gradually losing momentum.
The trend is strongly bullish, and we do not believe there will be a trend reversal in the medium term, but a physiological retracement at least till the 50MA could offer good opportunities for long positions.
In the short term, we expect an initial retracement to 15,450.
Support for 15.152.
Resistance at 15,702.
Dow Jones (#DJI)
The DOW JONES had a week down by -0.24%.
For the coming week, we expect a retracement to 35,096.
Indicators
We believe the DOW JONES is forming a "falling wedge", a bearish reversal formation that could lead the index to test the current support.
MACD and RSI do not offer many information on what may be the direction in the short term, however we note a decrease in strength.
Lack of strong fluctuations combined with a narrowing of the Bolliger bands often lead to strong moves in either directions: we believe a strong break to the downside can give good long opportunities.
Support for 35,096.
Resistance 35,455.
The information contained in this article and the resources available is not intended as, and shall not be understood or construed as, financial advice. The opinions expressed are from the personal research and experience of the author.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains pressured towards 1.1850 amid USD rebound
EUR/USD is trading under pressure, heading towards 1.1850, shrugging off the upbeat German factory data. The pair is retreating, as the US dollar recovers ground following a disappointing NFP-led slide. The focus turns to the ECB meeting this week, with tapering expectations back on the table.
GBP/USD snaps three-day uptrend to revisit 1.3850 on Brexit, coronavirus fears
GBP/USD is pressuring lows below 1.3850 amid a broad US dollar rebound and Brexit woes. Brexit blamed for labor, food shortage, key members ask for "proportionate and structured" over NI border. Holiday in the US could restrict market moves amid improving market mood.
Gold retreats towards $1,800 amid sluggish start to the key week
Gold (XAU/USD) begins the crucial week on a back foot, down 0.11% intraday around $1,825, heading into Monday’s European session. The US off, cautious sentiment triggers pullback from the key upside hurdle.
MATIC price triggers 62% upswing as Dharma uses Polygon to eliminate gas fees
MATIC price is looking to advance higher and recover to levels last seen on May 18. On this note, Polygon has already breached a crucial barrier and is looking to kick-start its massive upswing.
The Week Ahead: ECB meeting, China trade and UK GDP
The last ECB meeting in July was every bit as uninteresting as we expected it to be. Having announced a change to its inflation mandate to try and give itself more flexibility over monetary policy in July the discussion is likely to move onto the future of its PEPP asset purchase program.