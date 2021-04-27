I am taking a look at the Forex major Currencies for this week...I predict the USD will turn this week...so I am positioning myself for this move...There are some good levels within this weekly video...So please if you are trading these currencies take a look....see what you think.
The research provided by Charmer Charts is provided solely to enable clients to make their own investment decisions and does not constitute personal investment recommendations. No recommendations are made directly or indirectly by Technicalanalysisreports.com or Charmer Charts as to the merits or suitability of any investment decision or transaction that may result directly or indirectly from having viewed the technical analysis investment research. Customers are therefore urged to seek independent financial advice if they are in any doubt. The value of investments and the income derived from them can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the full amount you originally invested. Derivatives and foreign exchange trading are particularly high-risk, high-reward investment instruments and an investor may lose some or all of his or her original investment. Also, if you decide to acquire any investment denominated in a different currency you should note that changes in foreign exchange rates may have an adverse effect on the value, price and income of the investment in your own currency. Technicalanalysisreports.com or Charmer Charts shall not be liable for any direct or indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage (including loss of profits, revenue or goodwill) arising from the use, inability to use, interruption or non-availability of the technical analysis investment research or any part of the research materials published or otherwise any loss of data on transmission, howsoever caused. Whilst the research material published is believed to be reliable and accurate, it is not independently verified. Accordingly, no representation or warranty is made or given by Technicalanalysisreports.com or Charmer Charts, its officers, agents or employees as to the accuracy or completeness of the same and no such person shall have liability for any inaccuracy in, or omission from, such materials.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends falls under 1.21 as the dollar gains ground
EUR/USD is trading below 1.21, as the US dollar gains ground with yields. US consumer confidence is awaited after Durable Goods Orders disappointed on Monday. The European vaccination campaign is picking up speed.
GBP/USD pressured below 1.39 amid covid passport speculation
GBP/USD has been trading below 1.39 as the UK proposes covid passports to enable travel and enhanced economic activity in June. The US dollar is edging higher with yields ahead of housing and consumer data.
Gold tracks mildly bid stock futures to recover below $1,800
Gold matches the tune of risk catalysts to reverse the early Asian losses ahead of Tuesday’s European session. Hopes of further easing of virus-led emergencies in the West jostle with virus woes in Asia. Pre-Fed caution keeps traders struggling for fresh clues.
Tesla cashes out $272 million of Bitcoin in Q1, Elon Musk continues to hold BTC
After allocating $1.5 billion to Bitcoin earlier this year, Tesla sold off a part of its BTC holdings. The electric vehicle maker revealed $272 million in proceeds from a net cash outflow of $1.2 billion in crypto. The sale contributed to a record quarterly net income for the company.
We’re all going on a summer holiday
As we start a new week, and the last week of trading for April, there is optimism in the air. Firstly, the EU is racing ahead with its vaccination programme after a rocky start and now expects 75% of the EU’s population to be vaccinated by July, which is ahead of schedule.