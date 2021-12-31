Weekly jobless claims in the U.S. totaled 198,000 for the week ended December 25, the lowest in 52 years, according to the Labor Department. This is below Dow Jones’ forecast of 205,000 and 8,000 fewer than the period before.
Weekly jobless claims
CNBC reports that “When adjusting for weekly volatility, the four-week moving average for claims came to 199,250, the lowest level since Oct. 25, 1969.”
Meanwhile, continuing claims followed a similar trend after plunging by 140,000 to 1.72 million, and hitting a new low since March 7 last year —days before the pandemic was declared in the country. The statistics depict a tight labor market.
The drop also arrives at a time when the Federal Reserve is easing off on its benefitting policies that have helped palliate the pandemic. The unemployment rate in the U.S. has been cut to 4.2% from 14.8% in April 2020, which represented a peak.
However —amid the dropping new claims— the number of people receiving benefits across all governmental programs climbed by 40,000 to 2.18 million when looking at statistics through December 11.
"Large accomplishment"
The regression of some weekly jobless claims is concurrent with the cessation of benefits as the government called off the programs that “provided enhanced and extended payments.”
“Still, the total getting benefits is a far cry from where it was a year ago when 20.5 million were on the various programs,” CNBC reports.
The U.S. job market has also been plagued with record job turnover in what has been deemed as the Great Resignation. Better professional prospects and salary have been the main drivers amid strong inflationary pressure.
According to the Labor Department, in October, the job market saw almost 11.03 million job openings from 10.6 million in September, while “By comparison, there were about 7.4 million unemployed workers that month —meaning there are nearly 4 million more available jobs than there are workers.”
Rick Santelli of CNBC said that looking at February 2020, the range from that entire month of continuing claims was 1.705 million to 1.730 million, and added “This puts us in the same zip code as pre-covid —and that is a rather large accomplishment.”
VALUEWALK LLC is not a registered or licensed investment advisor in any jurisdiction. Nothing on this website or related properties should be considered personalized investments advice. Any investments recommended here in should be made only after consulting with your personal investment advisor and only after performing your own research and due diligence, including reviewing the prospectus or financial statements of the issuer of any security. VALUEWALK LLC, its managers, its employees, affiliates and assigns (collectively “The Company”) do not make any guarantee or warranty about the advice provided on this website or what is otherwise advertised above. The Company is not registered or licensed by any governing body in any jurisdiction to give investing advice or provide investment recommendation. The Company disclaims any liability in the event any information, commentary, analysis, opinions, advice and/or recommendations provided herein prove to be inaccurate, incomplete or unreliable, or result in any investment or other losses.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebounds after testing 1.1300 in quiet day
EUR/USD edged lower toward 1.1300 in the early European session but managed to reverse its direction. As liquidity conditions remain thin heading into 2022, the pair is trading with modest gains around 1.1330. US stocks markets will be open on New Year's Eve but bond markets will close early.
GBP/USD hovers around 1.3500 on New Year's Eve
GBP/USD is trading close to 1.3500, slightly off the monthly highs amid light trading. EU's Sefcovic said, “London has breached a great deal of trust.” Britain aims for ‘surge hubs’ as virus cases refresh record highs. New Year’s Eve trades to restrict cable's moves.
Gold consolidates weekly gains below $1,820
Gold is trading in the upper half of its weekly range but seems to be having a difficult time rising above $1,820 with the 10-year US T-bond yield holding above 1.5%. The yellow metal stays on track to close the third straight week in the positive territory.
Bitcoin price provides buy opportunity before ascent toward $110,000
Bitcoin price could be awaiting a major upswing if the digital asset manages to slice above a crucial line of resistance. The prevailing chart pattern suggests that if the leading cryptocurrency could be expecting a 54% surge toward $110,000 if BTC breaks above $69,829.
Week Ahead: NFP report to kick off New Year, inject life into muted FX market
Markets have been dead quiet during the holiday period but the upcoming week is guaranteed to bring increased volatility. The nonfarm payrolls report along with the FOMC minutes and a host of other US data are bound to wake markets up.