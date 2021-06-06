Major Developments
- The Nonfarm Payrolls in the US rose by 559,000 in May, came in lower than the market expectation of 650,000.
- The Reserve Bank of India kept the repo rate unchanged at 4% while cuts the FY2022 GDP growth rate to 9.5% from the previous 10.5%
- India's foreign exchange reserves surged by $5.27 billion to touch a record high of $598.16 billion in the week ended on 28th May.
USDINR Weekly performance
- The USDINR pair made a flat opening at 72.39, however, the dollar strengthened against the rupee to close the week at 73.00 levels. Globally, the US dollar rose against major currencies after upbeat private jobs data in the US strengthened the expectation of early tapering by the US Federal Reserve.
- The RBI revised lower the growth projection for FY22 to 9.5% from 10.5% and revised the inflation projection slightly higher to 5.10% for FY22 and commitment to keep policy accommodative as long as required. RBI Governor in his speech made a mention of FX Reserves multiple times, underscoring the comfortable Reserve position. He said that the Reserves had likely crossed the USD 600bn mark. He also stressed that the Rupee has been stable despite global spillovers.
- The RBI continued to support the government borrowing program by announcing Rs 1.2 lakh crs of bond purchases under GSAP 2.0 for Q2FY22. The final tranche of Rs 40000crs under GSAP 1.0 would be conducted on 27th June and would include Rs 10000crs of SDL purchases.
- By intervening in forwards over the last few sessions, the RBI has also created elbow room to absorb more inflows. (I.e. sterilize its FX intervention by paying forwards more effectively). We, therefore, believe the downside in USDINR could be limited. It is an excellent opportunity for those with USD liabilities to hedge their exposures considering the spot and forwards are both attractive.
- The Indian rupee is likely to trade with a neutral bias. The focus will be on JOLTs Job Openings, CPI Inflation and Initial Jobless Claims data from the U.S. and Industrial Production from India. The USDINR pair is likely to trade in a range of 72.70-73.50 in the coming week.
