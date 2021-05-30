Major Developments
- The U.S. economy expanded at an annualized 6.40% pace in the first quarter unrevised from the prior estimate released last monday
- The U.S. jobs market edged closer to its pre-pandemic self last week as initial jobless claims totaled just 406,000 for the week ended on 22th May.
- India’s foreign exchange reserves rose by $2.86 billion to a record high of $592.89 billion for the week ended on 21st May, boosted by gold and currency assets.
USDINR Weekly performance
- The USDINR pair made a flat opening at 72.87, gradually rupee strengthened against the dollar to close the week at 72.44 levels. The rupee rose against the US dollar because comments by US Federal Reserve officials eased concerns over inflationary pressures, which could have prompted policymakers to taper monetary stimulus.
-
- The flow pipeline remains healthy. Elevated forward points and liquidity glut in the banking system have constrained RBI's ability to intervene.
- Domestic bond yields moved up slightly after the RBI devolved the benchmark security on PDs in Friday's auction. The strength in Yuan means that the RBI may be less keen to intervene aggressively as CNHINR still continues to remain elevated.
- The Indian rupee is likely to trade with a neutral to a bullish bias. The focus will be on the domestic Q4 GDP data due on Monday and the number for the entire FY21. The USDINR pair is likely to trade in a range of 72.20-73.00 in the coming week. The level of 72.25 is an extremely important support.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bulls buying the dips
The EUR/USD pair plunged to 1.2132 on Friday but bounced back ahead of the close to finish the week with modest gains just below the 1.2200 threshold. The EU May Economic Sentiment Indicator improved to 114.5 from 110.5.
GBP/USD: Focus on UK’s reopening
The GBP/USD pair advanced for a fourth consecutive week to settle at 1.4190, not far from its monthly high at 1.4233. The UK full reopening at doubt amid the rising number of coronavirus cases. GBP/USD has the risk skewed to the upside, needs to break above 1.4235.
Gold: Bulls not yet ready to give up on additional gains
The XAU/USD pair struggled to find direction at the start of the week amid a lack of high-tier macroeconomic data releases and significant fundamental drivers. XAU/USD buyers continue to defend critical $1,900 level.
BTCUSD: Everything lines up for a 4th wave correction between 45900-46200
DeMark highlights scope for a corrective rally to the upside. However, this should just be the 4th wave correction before the next onslaught towards 17139 (261.8% extension of wave 1). That is another 51% in value from current levels!
Four Drivers in the week ahead
After the US and UK holidays on Monday, there are four highlights in the week ahead. First, the RBA's meeting will receive more attention after the RBNZ signaled the likelihood of a rate hike in the second half of next year.