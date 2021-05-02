Major Developments
- The US's gross domestic product grew at an annualized rate of 6.4% through the quarter that ended in March.
- The Federal Reserve held its key interest rate near zero and planned to continue supporting the economic recovery, while acknowledging recent progress in growth and employment.
- India's foreign exchange reserves increased by $1.70 billion to $584.10 billion in the week ended 23rd April 2021.
USDINR Weekly performance & Outlook
- The USDINR pair saw a gap down opening at 74.85 levels. The rupee rose against the US dollar tracking a rise in domestic equities and as foreign banks sold the greenback persistently, likely on account of foreign fund inflow. Risks to India's growth recovery due to strict lockdowns imposed in various states kept market players jittery.
- S&P Global Ratings cited risks to India's economic growth due to a surge in the second wave of COVID-19 infections. Moody's Investor Service said in a note that a sharp depreciation in the Indian rupee going ahead poses a credit-negative risk for Indian corporates that raise funds through US dollar-denominated debt and incur heavy dollar-based costs.
- The USDINR pair was offered into a fix on account of currency derivative expiry. Month-end exporter selling too caused the rupee to strengthen. US Q1 GDP growth came in below expectations at 6.4% QoQ. Global commodity prices soared. Industrial metals such as Copper traded at decade highs on a strong recovery in demand and on expectations of an infrastructure stimulus in the US. The U.S. dollar weakened as market participants digested the monetary policy decision from the Federal Reserve.
- In the address to a joint session of Congress, Biden pushed for the USD 2tn infrastructure plan and USD 1.8tn plan for families, students, and children. The premium on dollar/rupee forwards contracts edged higher because banks and importers purchased the greenback for forward delivery on the expectation that the rupee may weaken in the coming months.
- The RBI announced to conduct simultaneous purchase and sale of Government securities under OMO for an aggregate amount of ₹10,000 crores each which is scheduled for 6th May 2021. The government raised ₹30,835 crores via auction of three G-sec against the notified amount of ₹26,000 crores, with the sale of the benchmark 2030 G-Sec going through without any hitch. This triggered a mild rally in G-Sec prices in the secondary market.
