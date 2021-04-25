Major Developments
- The ECB kept the euro area key interest rates unchanged and dismissed tapering talk as recovery ‘has a long way to go’.
- Rating agency Fitch held India's credit rating at BBB- with Outlook Negative. Slower return to fiscal consolidation and downside risks to growth were some of the concerns expressed.
- India's foreign exchange reserves rose by $1.19 billion to reach $582.40 billion in the week ended 16th April.
USDINR Weekly performance
- The rupee slumped against the US dollar as a surge in COVID-19 cases across India compelled more states to impose stricter measures to curb the spread of infections, which dented market sentiment.
- Indian government's plan to allow vaccination for everyone above 18 years of age improved the market sentiment but couldn’t hold on to the gains for long. The Rupee was the notable underperformer amid broad Dollar weakness on domestic COVID concerns. This caused Cross/INR to spike up.
- In the weekly G-Sec auction Government again cancelled the 2026 security auction. The yields across the sovereign securities curve eased as the 4-6 year yields dropped by 5-6 basis points. Out of the total notified amount of 32,000 crores auction, Government only accepted a partial amount of 22,000 crores.
This report has been prepared by IFA Global. IFA Global shall not be in any way responsible for any loss or damage that may arise to any person from any inadvertent error in the information contained in this report. IFA Global nor any of directors, employees, agents or representatives shall be held liable for any damages whether direct, indirect, special or consequential including lost revenue or lost profits that may arise from or in connection with the use of the information. No liability whatsoever is accepted for any loss arising (whether direct or consequential) from any use of the information contained in this report. This statement, prepared specifically at the addressee(s) request is for information contained in this statement. All market prices, service taxes and other levies are subject to change without notice. Also the value, income, appreciation, returns, yield of any of the securities or any other financial instruments mentioned in this statement are based on current market conditions and as per the last details available with us and subject to change. The levels and bases of, and reliefs from, taxation can change. The securities / units / other instruments mentioned in this report may or may not be live at the time of statement generation. Please note, however, that some data has been derived from sources that we believe to be reliable but is not guaranteed. Please review this information for accuracy as IFA Global cannot be responsible for omitted or misstated data. IFA Global is not liable for any delay in the receipt of this statement. This information is strictly confidential and is being furnished to you solely for your information. This information should not be reproduced or redistributed or passed on directly or indirectly in any form to any other person or published, copied, in whole or in part, for any purpose. This report is not directed or intended for distribution to, or use by, any person or entity who is a citizen or resident of or located in any locality, state, country or other jurisdiction, where such distribution, publication, availability or use would be contrary to law, regulation or which would subject IFA Global to any registration or licensing requirements within such jurisdiction. The information given in this report is as of the date of this report and there can be no assurance that future results or events will be consistent with this information. IFA Global reserves the right to make modifications and alterations to this statement as may be required from time to time. However, IFA Global is under no obligation to update or keep the information current. Nevertheless, IFA Global is committed to providing independent and transparent information to its client and would be happy to provide any information in response to specific client queries. Neither IFA Global nor any of its directors, employees, agents or representatives shall be liable for any damages whether direct, indirect, special or consequential including lost revenue or lost profits that may arise from or in connection with the use of the information. The information provided in these report remains, unless otherwise stated, the copyright of IFA Global. All layout, design, original artwork, concepts and other Intellectual Properties, remains the property and copyright IFA Global and may not be used in any form or for any purpose whatsoever by any party without the express written permission of the copyright holders.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds on to weekly gains, aims to 1.2100
EUR/USD pressures this week high at 1.2079 after the EU services sector moved back into expansion territory according to Markit, the first time since August.
GBP/USD extends decline towards the 1.3800 price zone
Upbeat UK data fell short of boosting the pound, hurt by Brexit jitters in Ireland. US macroeconomic figures making the difference in the dollar’s favor.
Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP plummet, breaching critical support levels
Bitcoin price has dropped 12.7% since yesterday and shows no signs of stopping. Ethereum price follows the pioneer crypto’s lead and might retest $2,000 again. Unlike BTC or ETH, XRP price shows signs of recovery as long as it stays above a critical demand zone.
XAU/USD drops below $1,780 area as US T-bond yields rebound
Gold lost its traction after climbing toward $1,800 on Friday. 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up nearly 2%. Latest PMI data from US underlined strong price pressures.
Bionano Genomics Inc runs into technical resistance, put options may work here
BNGO shares have continued to suffer post the retail meme crowd moving on. BNGO shares bounce from lows as DeMark buy signal flashes on Monday. BNGO shares trend up to resistance at 100 day moving average.