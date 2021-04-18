- India's CPI inflation rose to a four-month high of 5.52% in March as food prices soared. It rose from 5.03% recorded in the previous month.
- US retail sales surged to 9.8% in March on a combination of strong jobs growth and another wave of stimulus payment.
- After declining for two consecutive weeks, the country's forex reserves surged by USD 4.34 bn to USD 581.21 bn in the week ended on 9th April.
This report has been prepared by IFA Global. IFA Global shall not be in any way responsible for any loss or damage that may arise to any person from any inadvertent error in the information contained in this report. IFA Global nor any of directors, employees, agents or representatives shall be held liable for any damages whether direct, indirect, special or consequential including lost revenue or lost profits that may arise from or in connection with the use of the information. No liability whatsoever is accepted for any loss arising (whether direct or consequential) from any use of the information contained in this report. This statement, prepared specifically at the addressee(s) request is for information contained in this statement. All market prices, service taxes and other levies are subject to change without notice. Also the value, income, appreciation, returns, yield of any of the securities or any other financial instruments mentioned in this statement are based on current market conditions and as per the last details available with us and subject to change. The levels and bases of, and reliefs from, taxation can change. The securities / units / other instruments mentioned in this report may or may not be live at the time of statement generation. Please note, however, that some data has been derived from sources that we believe to be reliable but is not guaranteed. Please review this information for accuracy as IFA Global cannot be responsible for omitted or misstated data. IFA Global is not liable for any delay in the receipt of this statement. This information is strictly confidential and is being furnished to you solely for your information. This information should not be reproduced or redistributed or passed on directly or indirectly in any form to any other person or published, copied, in whole or in part, for any purpose. This report is not directed or intended for distribution to, or use by, any person or entity who is a citizen or resident of or located in any locality, state, country or other jurisdiction, where such distribution, publication, availability or use would be contrary to law, regulation or which would subject IFA Global to any registration or licensing requirements within such jurisdiction. The information given in this report is as of the date of this report and there can be no assurance that future results or events will be consistent with this information. IFA Global reserves the right to make modifications and alterations to this statement as may be required from time to time. However, IFA Global is under no obligation to update or keep the information current. Nevertheless, IFA Global is committed to providing independent and transparent information to its client and would be happy to provide any information in response to specific client queries. Neither IFA Global nor any of its directors, employees, agents or representatives shall be liable for any damages whether direct, indirect, special or consequential including lost revenue or lost profits that may arise from or in connection with the use of the information. The information provided in these report remains, unless otherwise stated, the copyright of IFA Global. All layout, design, original artwork, concepts and other Intellectual Properties, remains the property and copyright IFA Global and may not be used in any form or for any purpose whatsoever by any party without the express written permission of the copyright holders.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bulls may challenge the 1.2000 threshold
The EUR/USD hit 1.1994 on Friday, its highest for the week, closing the latter with substantial gains in the 1.1980 price zone. European macroeconomic data indicated a slow path to economic recovery. The pair is technically bullish but still unable to take the 1.2000 threshold.
GBP/USD finally reacts to risk appetite
The British Pound was the most benefited from risk-appetite, recovering from an intraday low of 1.3715 on Friday to hit a weekly high of 1.3842, closing it a handful of pips below the level. GBP/USD has turned bullish in the near-term, with an immediate resistance at 1.3845.
Stellar bulls on wrong side of uphill battle
XLM price has erected an ascending parallel channel on the 4-hour chart. A bounce from the setup’s lower trend line, although logical, seems unlikely. Stellar’s bear flag pattern on the 1-hour chart adds weight to the bearish outlook.
Gold could target $1,800 if US T-bond yields push lower
Gold registered its largest weekly gain of 2021. The XAU/USD pair spent the first half of the day in a relatively tight range below $1,750 but rose sharply on Thursday amid a steep decline witnessed in the US Treasury bond yields.
Gamestop waits for breakout signal, technical levels to watch
GameStop is struggling for relevance as COIN takes over! GME shares under pressure, down 6% on Thursday. GME is looking for a new CEO according to Reuters.