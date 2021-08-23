Markets covered in this week’s weekly forex forecast

USD (DXY), EURUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, GBPUSD, Crude Oil (WTI), USDCAD, CADCHF, CADJPY, AUDJPY, NZDJPY, AUDCHF, NZDCHF, SPX (S&P 500), Nasdaq, Dow Jones, Nifty, XAUUSD (Gold Analysis), XAGUSD (Silver Analysis), BTCUSD ( Bitcoin Analysis).

Weekly notes

Just as we had previously forecast Risk Off sentimemt swept the board last week with the Dxy, Chf & Jpy outperforming against commodity currencies primarily such as Aud, Nzd & Cad. These moves look set to continue this week with the Australian Dollar looking the most exposed once again and with further declines likely in Crude Oil the Canadian Dollar looks set to be a good short in the next week or two as well.

All eyes are on the Jackson Hole Symposium on Friday and traders are questioning whether a repeat of last years sell-off in Stocks followed by a post Jackson Hole rally is on the cards once again. Big Risk-Off moves in Forex last week, especially with the Russel lagging, flash warning signs for Stocks in the near term.

Patience may be required for Forex markets to correct somewhat after such big moves last week, but any corrections should be treated as just that. The chances of a continued outperformance of Risk Off currencies is quite high going into next week, in our opinion.