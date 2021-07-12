Weekly forex forecast: DXY threatens to reverse lower heading into Tuesday CPI data [Video]

Markets covered in this week’s Weekly Forex Forecast & Forex Analysis

USD (DXY), EurUsd, GbpUsd, UsdChf, UsdJpy, AudUsd, NzdUsd, XauUsd (Gold Analysis), XagUsd, Btc/Usd (Bitcoin), Crude Oil (WTI), SPX (S&P 500), Nasdaq, Nifty, CadChf, CadJpy, AudChf, AudJpy, NzdChf, NzdJpy.

Weekly notes

The USD Index is in the process of developing a Double Top reversal ahead of important US inflation data coming out tomorrow. Without a confirmed break lower of the Double Top pattern, however, the DXY uptrend remains intact and if it is going to break lower, an overshoot of Inflation, compared to expectations, could well be the catalyst to send the DXY lower over the next month or so.

Talk of Deflation seems premature and the DXY looks to be heading to 88.46 before it starts to rise again, possibly in Q4 of this year.

With the DXY yet to make up its mind, Swiss Franc & Japanese Yen strength seems to be the overriding theme this week in terms of finding short-term trading opportunities. Markets that pair these currencies with commodity currencies, such as AudJpy, AudChf, CadJpy etc, look particularly attractive heading into this week.

Oil itself looks set for further declines this week as well which should also spill over into a weakening of the Canadian Dollar short term.