Weekly forex forecast: DXY threatens to reverse lower heading into Tuesday CPI data [Video]

Markets covered in this week’s Weekly Forex Forecast & Forex Analysis
USD (DXY), EurUsd, GbpUsd, UsdChf, UsdJpy, AudUsd, NzdUsd, XauUsd (Gold Analysis), XagUsd, Btc/Usd (Bitcoin), Crude Oil (WTI), SPX (S&P 500), Nasdaq, Nifty, CadChf, CadJpy, AudChf, AudJpy, NzdChf, NzdJpy.
Weekly notes
The USD Index is in the process of developing a Double Top reversal ahead of important US inflation data coming out tomorrow. Without a confirmed break lower of the Double Top pattern, however, the DXY uptrend remains intact and if it is going to break lower, an overshoot of Inflation, compared to expectations, could well be the catalyst to send the DXY lower over the next month or so.
Talk of Deflation seems premature and the DXY looks to be heading to 88.46 before it starts to rise again, possibly in Q4 of this year.
With the DXY yet to make up its mind, Swiss Franc & Japanese Yen strength seems to be the overriding theme this week in terms of finding short-term trading opportunities. Markets that pair these currencies with commodity currencies, such as AudJpy, AudChf, CadJpy etc, look particularly attractive heading into this week.
Oil itself looks set for further declines this week as well which should also spill over into a weakening of the Canadian Dollar short term.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls to 1.1850 as the dollar recovers
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1850 down on the day. The dollar recovers and the euro suffers from ECB Lagarde's dovish comments. Investors are eyeing a new rise in covid cases caused by the Delta variant and await US inflation figures.
GBP/USD slides to 1.3850 as the UK may keep some restrictions
GBP/USD is trading around 1.3850, some 50 pips down on the day. Dollar strength and comments by British officials that some restrictions will remain intact in next week's reopening push the pair lower. Covid cases remain elevated in the UK.
XAU/USD reverses a brief dip below $1800 as USD bounce falters
Gold price is attempting a brief dip below the $1800 mark, as the US dollar’s rebound loses steam in the European session. So far this Monday, gold price has witnessed good two-way price action, initially having tested the $1810 barrier before retracing below $1800.
Elon Musk tries to resuscitate Dogecoin as bears prepare for deadly attack
Dogecoin price is forming a massive bearish head-and-shoulders. Dogecoin price has been trudging for more than a month with a steady downtrend. This move fits into the larger picture of a massive bearish pattern.
Wall Street Week Ahead: Earnings season is back, can banks boom again?
Another week, another nothing to see here, let's move on to record highs. It was not quite so simple, as the middle of the week gave us a few scares. Earnings season roars back with banks as ever leading the charge.