Weekly forex forecast: DXY showing strength, plus S&P 500 and Nasdaq look set for new highs [Video]

Forex pairs & markets covered: DXY, SPX, Nifty, EURUSD, WTI, XAUUSD, Nasdaq, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, CADJPY, AUDCAD, NZDCAD, GBPJPY, GBPAUD.
CFDs & FX are leveraged products that incur a high level of risk and can result in the loss of all your capital and may therefore not be suitable for all investors. You should not risk more than you are prepared to lose and before deciding to trade, please ensure you understand the risks involved, take the level of your experience into consideration and seek independent advice if necessary. By using information here, or elsewhere, provided by Get Me Trading, all persons agree not to hold Get Me Trading, or any agents of Get Me Trading, liable for their own trading performance or the performance of others.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD eases below 1.2150 as US dollar rises with yields
EUR/USD is trading below 1.2150, on the wrong foot starting out a big week. Yellen’s taper hints lift the US dollar alongside the Treasury yields. Focus remains on the US CPI and ECB decision due later this week.
GBP/USD drops toward 1.4100 amid US dollar rebound
GBP/USD remains pressured toward 1.4100 as the US dollar rebounds on Yellen's taper talk. Brexit concerns and UK reopening uncertainty hurts the pound. US President Biden is ready to interfere in the Brexit issue.
XAU/USD eyes $1874 and $1870 as next downside targets
Gold price is falling from just below the $1900 area this Monday, kicking off the week on a bearish note. Resurgent US dollar demand amid a rebound in the Treasury yields, courtesy of US Secretary Janet Yellen’s optimism over the economy, weighs on gold’s appeal.
Shiba Inu price at risk of falling 50% as SHIB faces multiple obstacles ahead
SHIB price is stuck in consolidation after weeks of continuous declining trading volume. SHIB could see a decline of over 50%, marking a lower low if it fails to break a critical resistance level.
Wall Street Week Ahead: AMC social and traded volume soars but jobs report boosts all
AMC week dominated headlines as the stock took over the airwaves of mainstream and social media. The saga had many layers but boils down to the theme of disenchantment that surfaced in the original GameStop saga.