Markets covered this week: DXY, SPX, Nifty, EURUSD, WTI, Nasdaq, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, AUDJPY, NZDJPY, EURJPY, CHFJPY, XAUUSD, XAGUSD & BTCUSD!

Weekly notes:

At the last FED meeting FED Chair Powell struck a more hawkish tone by saying they were now "talking about talking about" tightening measures, as opposed to previous comments stating "they were not even thinking about thinking" about tightening measures.

As a result we saw a large Risk Off move in both the USD and JPY as capital flowed into the in the Dxy. Last weeks inside week in many Forex markets, including the Dxy, looks to be setting the stage for further advances and a follow through move from the previous FOMC. Although the JPY itself is not particular strong, capital flows into the Dxy saw currencies across the board sell off against the JPY and this looks set to continue over the next week or so also.

Notible weakness in the Australian Dollar this week provides for attractive short opportunities in AUD based pairs, especial when paired with the Risk Off currencies of the Dxy and Jpy.