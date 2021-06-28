Markets covered this week: DXY, SPX, Nifty, EURUSD, WTI, Nasdaq, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, AUDJPY, NZDJPY, EURJPY, CHFJPY, XAUUSD, XAGUSD & BTCUSD!
Weekly notes:
At the last FED meeting FED Chair Powell struck a more hawkish tone by saying they were now "talking about talking about" tightening measures, as opposed to previous comments stating "they were not even thinking about thinking" about tightening measures.
As a result we saw a large Risk Off move in both the USD and JPY as capital flowed into the in the Dxy. Last weeks inside week in many Forex markets, including the Dxy, looks to be setting the stage for further advances and a follow through move from the previous FOMC. Although the JPY itself is not particular strong, capital flows into the Dxy saw currencies across the board sell off against the JPY and this looks set to continue over the next week or so also.
Notible weakness in the Australian Dollar this week provides for attractive short opportunities in AUD based pairs, especial when paired with the Risk Off currencies of the Dxy and Jpy.
CFDs & FX are leveraged products that incur a high level of risk and can result in the loss of all your capital and may therefore not be suitable for all investors. You should not risk more than you are prepared to lose and before deciding to trade, please ensure you understand the risks involved, take the level of your experience into consideration and seek independent advice if necessary. By using information here, or elsewhere, provided by Get Me Trading, all persons agree not to hold Get Me Trading, or any agents of Get Me Trading, liable for their own trading performance or the performance of others.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances towards 1.1950 as US dollar turns south
EUR/USD is advancing towards 1.1950, as the US dollar eases despite a cautious market mood. Traders reassess inflation fears following Friday’s US PCE data. Fedspeak eyed amid a light docket.
GBP/USD recaptures 1.3900 amid UK reopening, Brexit optimism
GBP/USD extends the bounce above 1.3900 amid UK reopening and Brexit optimism. The UK remains on track to reopen on July 19 despite the Delta covid strain worries. Easing tensions over the EU-UK sausage war combined with fresh US dollar weakness underpin the spot.
Gold: XAU/USD remains on track to test May lows at $1766
Gold is retracing the Asian rebound despite weaker DXY, yields. Fed’s anxiety over inflation fears and next policy move keep investors on the edge.
XLM price could rally 10% if it can breach this critical level
XLM price performance shows the lack of buyers, which has kept it from reclaiming range low at $0.274. A decisive 4-hour candlestick close above $0.274 will signal the start of an uptrend. If Stellar sets up a lower low at $0.228, a bearish scenario might come into play.
Wall Street Week Ahead: Bank boom is back, Nike does it and Virgin goes to the moon
Bank stocks boom as all pass the Fed tests and clear the way for buybacks and dividends. Virgin Galactic (SPCE) cleared for take-off to space by the FAA. Nike (NKE) ticks the box as results just do it.