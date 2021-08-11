Weekly forex forecast: US Dollar Index neutral, oil sell off points to coming CAD declines [Video]

Markets covered in this week’s Weekly Forex Forecast:
USD (DXY), EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, Crude Oil (WTI), CADCHF, CADJPY, AUDCHF, AUDJPY, GBPAUD, EURGBP, EURCHF, SPX (S&P 500), Nasdaq, Dow Jones, Nifty, XAUUSD (Gold Analysis), XAGUSD (Silver Analysis), BTCUSD ( Bitcoin Analysis).
Weekly notes
All eyes are on todays US CPI data as the DXY remains technically neutral heading into the print.
The recent moves higher in the DXY counterintuitively co-incided with rises in commodity currencies (such as Aud & Cad) vs Risk Off assets (such as Jpy & Chf) highlighting how rudderless overall sentiment seems to be across Forex markets. A decline in Crude Oil however may give an early indication of the next move, suggesting the recent rise in Commodity Currencies vs Risk Off assets is a near term mispricing before they begin to head lower in the short term.
Whilst todays US CPI print is set to have an impact across markets, Commodity Currencies look set for declines vis-a-vis Risk Off assets, with CadJpy, AudJpy, CadChf & AudChf still looking particularly attractive for short opportunities.
Inflation in the United States, as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), is expected to edge lower to 5.3% on a yearly basis in July from the 13-year-high registered at 5.4% in June. Fed is unlikely to renounce hawkish policy shift on single CPI print.