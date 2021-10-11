Forex pairs & markets covered in this week’s Weekly forex forecast & forex analysis

USD (DXY), EUR, GBP, CHF, JPY, CAD, AUD & NZD

EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, USDJPY, NZDUSD, AUDUSD, Crude Oil (WTI), EURCAD, CADJPY, AUDJPY, CHFJPY, GBPJPY, SPX (S&P 500), Russell 2000, Nasdaq, Dow Jones, Nifty, XAUUSD, XAGUSD, BTCUSD (Bitcoin).

Weekly Notes

Forex markets have been signalling a stagflationary environment with both the USD & the CAD outperfoming recently on slower growth alongside higher inflation.

In the last 2 weeks we have identified the Canadian Dollar as the best long opportunity and CAD set ups highlighted in previous videos have turned out to be some of the best performing markets recently.

Despite the moves in the Canadian Dollar recently, we continue to look for further CAD strength as one of the best Forex opportunities currently as it scores the highest in this weeks Weekly Forex Forecast.

Alongside a strong CAD the DXY also looks set for further advances with the EUR and JPY scoring as the best shorts in this weeks video.

Due to higher levels of inflation AUD & NZD have held up in the face of a USD rally, but, with NZD scoring neutral this week it is also vulnerable to further declines against both the CAD and the USD.

Our scoring system points towards EurCad, EurUsd, CadJpy and UsdJpy as the top forex pairs to watch heading into this week.