Weekly forex forecast covers forecast on EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, NZD/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY, Gold (XAU/USD) Bitcoin (BTC/USD), S&P500, and Crude Oil Forecast. Our weekly forex forecast covers technical analysis, price action on major forex pairs , assets using the high-timeframes and market environment.
Welcome to this week's Weekly Forex Forecast video where we do the simple but powerful top-down approach to identify market behavior, direction using the price action. Simple trading approach with powerful money management rules and simple trading rules combined with right trading mindset, psychology is the key to long-term success in trading forex , gold , silver , stocks. Risk management rules and correct trading psychology is our best trading edge, once we learnt to read the price action and market behavior.
In this video we discussed possible great trading ideas ahead on the markets - EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, NZD/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY, Gold (XAU/USD) Bitcoin (BTC/USD), S&P500, and Crude Oil Forecast. By doing the top-down approach, analysis using the high time-frames we can see we have a possible bigger move ahead.
In this forex forecast video we did a simple but powerful top-down approach to identify market behavior, direction.
Our top-down approach , analysis on Forex Majors and weekly forex outlook is done on multiple time frames as Weekly, Daily, 4 Hourly, charts. We post weekly forex forecast videos every weekend. Subscribe, like and comment to stay updated with new trading outlook videos.
Forex trading has large potential rewards, but also large potential risk. You must be aware of the risks and be willing to accept them in order to invest in the fx market. Don’t trade with money you can’t afford to lose. You must be aware of the risks of investing in forex and be willing to accept them in order to trade in these markets. Forex trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Please do not trade with borrowed money or money you cannot afford to lose. We will not accept liability for any loss or damage, including without limitation to, any loss of profit, which may arise directly or indirectly from the use of or reliance on such information. Weekly forex outlook opinions on this page are for informational purposes only and are not investment advice. You should do your own research before making any investment decisions and take full responsibility for your own results, performance.
EUR/USD heads for lowest weekly close since March despite Friday’s rebound
EUR/USD rebounded on Friday from multi-month lows but is still headed towards a weekly loss. The Euro is on the verge of posting its ninth consecutive week of losses against the US Dollar, marking the longest negative streak since the currency was created.
GBP/USD remains around 1.2400, unable to benefit from DXY slide
GBP/USD is hovering around 1.2400 after reaching a fresh multi-month low at 1.2385. The British Pound is underperforming on Friday due to decreasing expectations of further rate hikes by the BoE. The pair has been unable to benefit from a correction in the US Dollar Index.
Gold extends gains toward $1,920, focus on US economic data
Gold price extends gains on the second day, trading higher near $1,920 per troy ounce during the early trading hours of the European session on Friday. The pair is receiving upward support, likely attributed to a slight correction in the USD.
Ethereum celebrates first anniversary of ETH Merge with 99.9% drop in energy usage
The great Ethereum Merge completes its first anniversary today. The network’s energy usage has dropped drastically over the past year since Ethereum’s transition away from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake.
Arm Holdings Stock Forecast: ARM witnesses profit-taking Friday as NASDAQ descends
Arm Holdings (ARM) stock is being hit by profit-taking at the beginning of its second session on Friday. After spiking 24.7% from its IPO price on Thursday, ARM stock rose to $69 following the opening bell on Friday but one hour in has lost about one percentage point to trade near $63.