Weekly forex forecast covers forecast on EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, NZD/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY / Gold (XAU/USD), Bitcoin (BTC/USD), S&P500, Crude Oil Forecast. Our weekly forex forecast covers technical analysis, price action on major forex pairs , assets using the high-timeframes and market environment.
Welcome to this week's Weekly Forex Forecast video where we do the simple but powerful top-down approach to identify market behavior, direction using the price action. Simple trading approach with powerful money management rules and simple trading rules combined with right trading mindset, psychology is the key to long-term success in trading forex , gold , silver , stocks. Risk management rules and correct trading psychology is our best trading edge, once we learnt to read the price action and market behavior.
In this video we discussed possible great trading ideas ahead on the markets - EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, NZD/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY / Gold (XAU/USD), Bitcoin (BTC/USD), S&P500, Crude Oil. By doing the top-down approach, analysis using the high time-frames we can see we have a possible bigger move ahead.
Our top-down approach , analysis on Forex Majors and weekly forex outlook is done on multiple time frames as Weekly, Daily, 4 Hourly, charts. We post weekly forex forecast videos every weekend. Subscribe, like and comment to stay updated with new trading outlook videos.
Forex trading has large potential rewards, but also large potential risk. You must be aware of the risks and be willing to accept them in order to invest in the fx market. Don’t trade with money you can’t afford to lose. You must be aware of the risks of investing in forex and be willing to accept them in order to trade in these markets. Forex trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Please do not trade with borrowed money or money you cannot afford to lose. We will not accept liability for any loss or damage, including without limitation to, any loss of profit, which may arise directly or indirectly from the use of or reliance on such information. Weekly forex outlook opinions on this page are for informational purposes only and are not investment advice. You should do your own research before making any investment decisions and take full responsibility for your own results, performance.
EUR/USD holds above 1.0700, looks to post weekly losses
EUR/USD holds steady above 1.0700 in the American session on Friday as the upbeat market mood reflected by rising US stocks doesn't allow the USD to gather strength. The pair, however, remains on track to close the eighth straight week in negative territory.
GBP/USD struggles to reclaim 1.2500 ahead of the weekend
GBP/USD clings to small daily gains but finds it difficult to surpass 1.2500 on Friday. The bullish opening in Wall Street makes it difficult for the USD to continue to outperform its rivals and helps the pair hold its ground heading into the weekend.
Gold retreats to $1,920 area as US yields rebound from session lows
Gold price lost its traction and declined toward $1,920 in the American trading hours on Friday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield recovered toward 4.25% after spending the first half of the day in negative territory, causing XAU/USD to stretch lower.
Vitalik Buterin could have fueled Shiba Inu price rally by burning $1.7 billion in SHIB
Vitalik Buterin burned 90% of SHIB sent to his wallet by creator Ryoshi in 2021. Shiba Inu burn statistics tracker explains how the Ethereum creator could have fueled a rally through a timely SHIB burn.
CEO David Michery attempts to stall NASDAQ for time
MULN has gained 1.7% in Friday’s premarket in sharp contrast to the leading equity indices. Part of the reason appears to be encouragement that Mullen management is fighting back against NASDAQ’s delisting announcement by attempting to appeal the decision.