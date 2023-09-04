Weekly forex forecast covers forecast on EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, NZD/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY / Gold (XAU/USD), Bitcoin (BTC/USD), S&P500, Crude Oil Forecast. Our weekly forex forecast covers technical analysis, price action on major forex pairs , assets using the high-timeframes and market environment.
Welcome to this week's Weekly Forex Forecast video where we do the simple but powerful top-down approach to identify market behavior, direction using the price action. Simple trading approach with powerful money management rules and simple trading rules combined with right trading mindset, psychology is the key to long-term success in trading forex, gold, silver, stocks. Risk management rules and correct trading psychology is our best trading edge, once we learnt to read the price action and market behavior.
In this video we discussed possible great trading ideas ahead on the markets - EUR/USD , GBP/USD , AUD/USD , NZD/USD , USD/CAD , USD/JPY / Gold (XAU/USD) , Bitcoin (BTC/USD) , S&P500 , Crude Oil . By doing the top-down approach, analysis using the high time-frames we can see we have a possible bigger move ahead.
In this forex forecast video we did a simple but powerful top-down approach to identify market behavior, direction. Simple trading approach with powerful money management rules and simple trading rules combined with right trading mindset, psychology is the key to long-term success in trading forex. Risk management rules and correct trading psychology is our best trading edge, once we learnt to read the price action and market behavior.
Our top-down approach , analysis on Forex Majors and weekly forex outlook is done on multiple time frames as Weekly, Daily, 4 Hourly, charts. We post weekly forex forecast videos every weekend. Subscribe, like and comment to stay updated with new trading outlook videos.
Forex trading has large potential rewards, but also large potential risk. You must be aware of the risks and be willing to accept them in order to invest in the fx market. Don’t trade with money you can’t afford to lose. You must be aware of the risks of investing in forex and be willing to accept them in order to trade in these markets. Forex trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Please do not trade with borrowed money or money you cannot afford to lose. We will not accept liability for any loss or damage, including without limitation to, any loss of profit, which may arise directly or indirectly from the use of or reliance on such information. Weekly forex outlook opinions on this page are for informational purposes only and are not investment advice. You should do your own research before making any investment decisions and take full responsibility for your own results, performance.
EUR/USD bounces toward 1.0800, Lagarde speech eyed
EUR/USD is bouncing back toward 1.0800 heading into the European morning. The pair is benefiting from a broadly subdued US Dollar, as investors weigh the Fed-ECB policy divergence amid a US holiday and ahead of ECB President Lagarde's speech.
GBP/USD trades with a mild positive bias around 1.2600, lacks bullish conviction
GBP/USD edges higher during the Asian session on Monday amid subdued USD demand. The uncertainty over the Fed's rate-hike path is seen as a key factor undermining the USD. The lack of any meaningful buying warrants some caution for aggressive bullish traders.
Gold attempts another run to take out 100 DMA at $1,954
Gold price is kicking off a holiday-shortened week on a firm footing early Monday, having witnessed volatile trading on Friday. The United States Dollar (USD) is consolidating the previous week’s solid recovery, as the dust settles over the US Nonfarm Payrolls aftermath.
BitBrowser hacker transfers 236.27 ETH to eXch mixer
BitBrowser recently indicated that its server’s cached data had been compromised, with the bad actor making away with a “significant amount of cryptocurrency assets.”
September's key themes: The goldilocks scenario, the central bank tightening end and a much-anticipated IPO
The US markets are closed on Monday due to the Labor Day holiday, which should mean that markets are quiet at the start of the week. However, September can be an epoch-shifting month for financial markets, and historically one that is bad for equities.