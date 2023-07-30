Share:

Weekly forex forecast covers forecast on EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, NZD/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY, Gold (XAU/USD), Bitcoin (BTC/USD), S&P500, and Crude Oil Forecast. Our weekly forex forecast covers technical analysis, price action on major forex pairs, assets using the high-timeframes and market environment.

Welcome to this week's Weekly Forex Forecast video where we do the simple but powerful top-down approach to identify market behavior, direction using the price action. Simple trading approach with powerful money management rules and simple trading rules combined with right trading mindset, psychology is the key to long-term success in trading forex, gold, silver, stocks. Risk management rules and correct trading psychology is our best trading edge, once we learnt to read the price action and market behavior.

In this video we discussed possible great trading ideas ahead on the markets - EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, NZD/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY, Gold (XAU/USD), Bitcoin (BTC/USD), S&P500, and Crude Oil. By doing the top-down approach, analysis using the high time-frames we can see we have a possible bigger move ahead.

In this forex forecast video we did a simple but powerful top-down approach to identify market behavior, direction. Simple trading approach with powerful money management rules and simple trading rules combined with right trading mindset, psychology is the key to long-term success in trading forex. Risk management rules and correct trading psychology is our best trading edge, once we learnt to read the price action and market behavior.

Our top-down approach , analysis on Forex Majors and weekly forex outlook is done on multiple time frames as Weekly, Daily, 4 Hourly, charts.