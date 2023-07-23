Weekly forex forecast covers forecast on EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, NZD/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY, Gold (XAU/USD), Bitcoin (BTC/USD), S&P500, and Crude Oil Forecast. Our weekly forex forecast covers technical analysis, price action on major forex pairs, assets using the high-timeframes and market environment.
Welcome to this week's Weekly Forex Forecast video where we do the simple but powerful top-down approach to identify market behavior, direction using the price action. Simple trading approach with powerful money management rules and simple trading rules combined with right trading mindset, psychology is the key to long-term success in trading forex, gold, silver, stocks. Risk management rules and correct trading psychology is our best trading edge, once we learnt to read the price action and market behavior.
In this video we discussed possible great trading ideas ahead on the markets - EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, NZD/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY, Gold (XAU/USD), Bitcoin (BTC/USD), S&P500, and Crude Oil. By doing the top-down approach, analysis using the high time-frames we can see we have a possible bigger move ahead.
In this forex forecast video we did a simple but powerful top-down approach to identify market behavior, direction. Simple trading approach with powerful money management rules and simple trading rules combined with right trading mindset, psychology is the key to long-term success in trading forex. Risk management rules and correct trading psychology is our best trading edge, once we learnt to read the price action and market behavior.
Our top-down approach , analysis on Forex Majors and weekly forex outlook is done on multiple time frames as Weekly, Daily, 4 Hourly, charts.
AUD/USD flirts with weekly low, around mid-0.6700s or 50% Fibo. support
AUD/USD meets with a fresh supply on Friday and drops back closer to the weekly low. China’s economic woes undermine the Aussie and exert pressure amid a stronger USD. A sustained breakdown below the 50% Fibo. should pave the way for deeper losses.
EUR/USD keeps range below 1.1150 ahead of the weekend
EUR/USD continues to trade in a relatively tight range below 1.1150 in the second half of the day on Friday. A broad US Dollar rebound led by the sharp rally in USD/JPY is capping the upside in the pair. Traders refrain from placing fresh bets on the major ahead of next week’s ECB and Fed decisions.
Gold at a crossroads ahead of Fed, short squeeze on the cards? Premium
Gold slipped on Friday even as treasury yields eased as the dollar rose. However, the price ended higher for the third straight week. Meanwhile, in the near-term outlook, the XAU/USD price is at a crossroads.
Litecoin likely to lead alt season rally counting down to the LTC halving event
Litecoin’s upcoming halving has fueled speculation among LTC holders closer to the event. The halving is scheduled for August 2 according to the Nicehash halving countdown tracker. LTC holders are enthusiastic about the upcoming event and its potential to catalyze a bullish recovery in the altcoin’s price.
The week ahead: Previewing the Fed and the first indication of July’s economic performance
It may feel like it’s peak holiday time, but this coming week will be crucial for financial markets. There have been some key data releases and earnings news that are starting to change the narrative about the outlook for the rest of the year.