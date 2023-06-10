Weekly forex forecast covers forecast on EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, NZD/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY, Gold (XAU/USD), Bitcoin (BTC/USD), S&P500, and Crude Oil Forecast. Our weekly forex forecast covers technical analysis, price action on major forex pairs , assets using the high-timeframes and market environment.
Welcome to this week's Weekly Forex Forecast video where we do the simple but powerful top-down approach to identify market behavior, direction using the price action. Simple trading approach with powerful money management rules and simple trading rules combined with right trading mindset, psychology is the key to long-term success in trading forex , gold , silver , stocks. Risk management rules and correct trading psychology is our best trading edge, once we learnt to read the price action and market behavior.
Forex trading has large potential rewards, but also large potential risk. You must be aware of the risks and be willing to accept them in order to invest in the fx market. Don’t trade with money you can’t afford to lose. You must be aware of the risks of investing in forex and be willing to accept them in order to trade in these markets. Forex trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Please do not trade with borrowed money or money you cannot afford to lose. We will not accept liability for any loss or damage, including without limitation to, any loss of profit, which may arise directly or indirectly from the use of or reliance on such information. Weekly forex outlook opinions on this page are for informational purposes only and are not investment advice. You should do your own research before making any investment decisions and take full responsibility for your own results, performance.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats to 1.0750, looks to post small weekly gains
EUR/USD lost its traction and declined to the 1.0750 area in the American session on Friday. In the absence of high-tier data releases, week-end flows seem to be impacting the pair's action heading into the weekend.
GBP/USD holds above 1.2550 ahead of the weekend
GBP/USD keeps its footing on Friday and trades modestly higher on the day above 1.2550 following Thursday's rally. Ahead of next week's all-important US inflation data and Fed policy announcements, modest US Dollar weakness allows the pair to stay in positive territory.
Gold struggles to find direction, holds steady near $1,960
Gold price struggles to make a decisive move in either direction on Friday in the absence of high-impact data releases. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays relatively calm above 3.7% following Thursday's slide, limiting XAU/USD's action.
Weekly Roundup: Binance US halts fiat services, Coinbase does business as usual, XRP hits key milestone
The US financial regulator, the Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) clampdown on exchange negatively influenced the crypto market and assets throughout the week. The lawsuits against Binance and Coinbase resulted in several challenges for the platforms’ users.
The Week Ahead - FOMC, ECB and Bank of Japan, US CPI, China retail sales and Tesco results
A busy week is ahead, including meetings from the Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank, and the Bank of Japan. Data to be released includes US CPI and China retail sales. Tesco will also release results.