Weekly forex forecast covers forecast on EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, NZD/USD, USD/CAD, and USD/JPY. Our weekly forex forecast covers technical analysis, price action on major forex pairs , assets using the high-timeframes and market environment.
Welcome to this week's Weekly Forex Forecast video where we do the simple but powerful top-down approach to identify market behavior, direction using the price action. Simple trading approach with powerful money management rules and simple trading rules combined with right trading mindset, psychology is the key to long-term success in trading forex , gold , silver , stocks. Risk management rules and correct trading psychology is our best trading edge, once we learnt to read the price action and market behavior.
In this video we discussed possible great trading ideas ahead on the forex market - major forex pairs (EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, NZD/USD, USD/CAD, and USD/JPY). By doing the top-down approach, analysis using the high time-frames we can see we have a possible bigger move ahead.
In this forex forecast video we did a simple but powerful top-down approach to identify market behavior, direction. Simple trading approach with powerful money management rules and simple trading rules combined with right trading mindset, psychology is the key to long-term success in trading forex. Risk management rules and correct trading psychology is our best trading edge, once we learnt to read the price action and market behavior.
Forex trading has large potential rewards, but also large potential risk. You must be aware of the risks and be willing to accept them in order to invest in the fx market. Don’t trade with money you can’t afford to lose. You must be aware of the risks of investing in forex and be willing to accept them in order to trade in these markets. Forex trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Please do not trade with borrowed money or money you cannot afford to lose. We will not accept liability for any loss or damage, including without limitation to, any loss of profit, which may arise directly or indirectly from the use of or reliance on such information. Weekly forex outlook opinions on this page are for informational purposes only and are not investment advice. You should do your own research before making any investment decisions and take full responsibility for your own results, performance.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD heads for worst week since September 2022
The US Dollar is up sharply on Friday, extending its weekly gains and pushing EUR/USD to the 1.0850 area, the lowest level in a month. The Euro is on track to post its biggest weekly loss against the US Dollar since September 2022.
GBP/USD drops to 1.2450 area as USD preserves its strength
GBP/USD came under heavy bearish pressure in the second half of the day on Friday and slumped to 1.2450 area. The persistent US Dollar (USD) strength ahead of the weekend weighs on the pair, which remains on track to snap a three-week winning streak.
Gold rebounds from weekly lows, stays below $2,020
Gold price has gained traction and climbed above $2,010 after having touched its lowest level in a week near $2,000 earlier in the day. With the benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield staying in positive territory above 3.4%, however, XAU/USD's upside remains capped.
Blow to meme coins as Musk announced plans to step down as Twitter CEO
Twitter CEO Elon Musk has revealed plans to exit from Twitter’s apex office with the election of a new executive. Dogecoin price reacted to the news with a 2% downswing before a quick recovery.
US: Consumer sentiment slumps in early May
Consumers continue to signal they are downbeat about the economy, and that they expect inflation to remain higher for longer.