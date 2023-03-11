Weekly forex forecast covers forecast on EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, NZD/USD, USD/CAD and USD/JPY. Our weekly forex forecast covers technical analysis, price action on major forex pairs , assets using the high-timeframes and market environment.
Welcome to this week's Weekly Forex Forecast video where we do the simple but powerful top-down approach to identify market behavior, direction using the price action. Simple trading approach with powerful money management rules and simple trading rules combined with right trading mindset, psychology is the key to long-term success in trading forex , gold , silver , stocks. Risk management rules and correct trading psychology is our best trading edge, once we learnt to read the price action and market behavior.
In this video we discussed possible great trading ideas ahead on the forex market - major forex pairs (EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, NZD/USD, USD/CAD and USD/JPY). By doing the top-down approach, analysis using the high time-frames we can see we have a possible bigger move ahead.
Our top-down approach , analysis on Forex Majors and weekly forex outlook is done on multiple time frames as Weekly, Daily, 4 Hourly, charts. We post weekly forex forecast videos every weekend. Subscribe, like and comment to stay updated with new trading outlook videos.
I wish YOU a lot of health and success in new trading week.
Forex trading has large potential rewards, but also large potential risk. You must be aware of the risks and be willing to accept them in order to invest in the fx market. Don’t trade with money you can’t afford to lose. You must be aware of the risks of investing in forex and be willing to accept them in order to trade in these markets. Forex trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Please do not trade with borrowed money or money you cannot afford to lose. We will not accept liability for any loss or damage, including without limitation to, any loss of profit, which may arise directly or indirectly from the use of or reliance on such information. Weekly forex outlook opinions on this page are for informational purposes only and are not investment advice. You should do your own research before making any investment decisions and take full responsibility for your own results, performance.
EUR/USD hits 1.0700 for the first time in almost three weeks, DXY under pressure
EUR/USD rose further on Friday and peaked at 1.0700, the highest level since February 20. Despite the stronger-than-expected NFP growth, the DXY is falling by more than 0.70% and US yields are sharply lower. The jobs report showed an increase in the Unemployment Rate in February.
GBP/USD trims gains after reaching weekly highs above 1.2100
GBP/USD gained traction and climbed to 1.2113, the highest in a week, on Friday amid broad US Dollar weakness. The US jobs report for February showed strong gains in jobs but an increase in the unemployment rate and wages cooling down to the slowest growth in a year.
Gold soars and turns positive for the week above as US yields plunge
Gold price jumped to $1,867 on Friday, reaching the highest level in three weeks. Data from the US showed employers added 311K jobs in February surpassing expectations; but an increase in the Unemployment Rate and slow wage growth. US yields slumped, fueling XAU/USD's upside.
Bitcoin recovers modestly after US Nonfarm Payrolls
The United States Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data showed the US economy added 311,000 jobs in February, surpassing forecasts of a 205,000 gain. The month of February was expected to note a relatively lesser increase in the jobs report as compared to January.
Solid hiring continued in February, but slowdown in store
Job growth remained hot in February with 311K new jobs added. And while hiring remained on a roll, there were hints that strong job growth need not come at the expense of fanning inflation pressures.