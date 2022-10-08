Weekly forex forecast covers forecast on GOLD ( XAUUSD ) , EUR/USD , GBP/USD , AUD/USD , NZD/USD , USD/CAD , USD/JPY , CRUDE OIL & S&P 500 stock index and SILVER ( XAGUSD ).Our weekly forex forecast covers technical analysis, price action on major forex pairs , assets using the high-timeframes and market environment.
Welcome to this week's Weekly Forex Forecast video where we do the simple but powerful top-down approach to identify market behavior, direction using the price action. Simple trading approach with powerful money management rules and simple trading rules combined with right trading mindset, psychology is the key to long-term success in trading forex , gold , silver , stocks. Risk management rules and correct trading psychology is our best trading edge, once we learnt to read the price action and market behavior.
In this video we discussed possible great trading ideas ahead on the forex market - major forex pairs ( EURUSD , GBPUSD , AUDUSD , NZDUSD , USDCAD ,USDJPY ) , metal market - Gold ( XAUUSD ) & SILVER ( XAGUSD) , stock market - S&P 500 and commodity market - CRUDE OIL. By doing the top-down approach, analysis using the high time-frames we can see we have a possible bigger move ahead.
In this forex forecast video we did a simple but powerful top-down approach to identify market behavior, direction. Simple trading approach with powerful money management rules and simple trading rules combined with right trading mindset, psychology is the key to long-term success in trading forex. Risk management rules and correct trading psychology is our best trading edge, once we learnt to read the price action and market behavior.
Our top-down approach , analysis on Forex Majors, GOLD ( XAUUSD ) , SILVER ( XAGUSD ) , CRUDE OIL , S&P 500 and weekly forex outlook is done on multiple time frames as Weekly, Daily, 4 Hourly, charts. We post weekly forex forecast videos every weekend. Subscribe, like and comment to stay updated with new trading outlook videos.
Forex trading has large potential rewards, but also large potential risk. You must be aware of the risks and be willing to accept them in order to invest in the fx market. Don’t trade with money you can’t afford to lose. You must be aware of the risks of investing in forex and be willing to accept them in order to trade in these markets. Forex trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Please do not trade with borrowed money or money you cannot afford to lose. We will not accept liability for any loss or damage, including without limitation to, any loss of profit, which may arise directly or indirectly from the use of or reliance on such information. Weekly forex outlook opinions on this page are for informational purposes only and are not investment advice. You should do your own research before making any investment decisions and take full responsibility for your own results, performance.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD: Falling wedge tests bears below 1.1100
GBP/USD bears take a breather around 1.1070 during Monday’s Asian session, probing the three-day downtrend inside an immediate falling wedge bullish chart formation.
EUR/USD: Bears chip away at fresh lows, eye 0.9700
EUR/USD bears eye a run to test 0.9700 territory. The price of euro will all depend on the outcome of the US CPI for the main event of this week. For the time being, the euro might find some relief but it needs to break up out of the trendline resistance that has formed on the back of NFP.
Gold rebounds to $1,700 with eyes on US inflation, Fed Minutes
Gold price (XAU/USD) begins the week on a front foot, bouncing off the 200-SMA support to $1,700 while also keeping the previous pullback from the monthly high amid hawkish Fed bets and geopolitical concerns.
Solana launches the Mesh program for DAOs as SOL price foreshadows a 12% climb
Solana price is assessing the possibility of a bullish breakout to usher in the new week. The competitive smart contracts token has continued to trend north of its support at $30.00, but recently it has been challenging for bulls to clear the seller congestion at $35.00.
TWTR falls as Musk saga continues
The will-he-won't-he saga appears to be nearing a conclusion, but it is not over the finish line yet. Market participants and investors look to be doubting the deal if the latest share price movements are anything to go by.