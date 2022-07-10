Welcome to this weeks weekly forex forecast video where do the simple, but powerful top-down approach to identify trending forex pairs with clean price action and to find early entries with big enough targets using key support and resistance zones. Key to long-term trading success is risk-management and right trading mindset to control our emotions.
Our top-down appraoch, technical analysis is done on multiple time frames as Weekly, Daily, 4 Hourly charts.
This weeks video covers technical analysis on: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, NZD/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY.
Our weekly forex forecast video is posted every weekend for the coming week(s).
Forex trading has large potential rewards, but also large potential risk. You must be aware of the risks and be willing to accept them in order to invest in the fx market. Don’t trade with money you can’t afford to lose. You must be aware of the risks of investing in forex and be willing to accept them in order to trade in these markets. Forex trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Please do not trade with borrowed money or money you cannot afford to lose. We will not accept liability for any loss or damage, including without limitation to, any loss of profit, which may arise directly or indirectly from the use of or reliance on such information. Weekly forex outlook opinions on this page are for informational purposes only and are not investment advice. You should do your own research before making any investment decisions and take full responsibility for your own results, performance.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD faces barricades around the critical hurdle of 0.6850
AUD/USD is displaying vulnerable performance in the Asian session after failing to sustain above the critical hurdle of 0.6850. The US dollar keeps the upper hand amid the US NFP blowout and risk-off mood, as investors weigh in on aggressive Fed tightening.
USD/JPY storms through 137.00 on BOJ Kuroda's dovish rhetoric
USD/JPY is storming through 137.00, reaching the highest level since 1998. The Japanese yen got sold off into the dovish rhetoric by BOJ Governor Kuroda, as he said that the central bank will stick to its ultra-loose monetary policy. Broad USD strength also boosts the pair.
Gold auctions below $1,750 on higher expectations for US Inflation
Gold price is oscillating below 1,750.00 as odds of soaring price pressures are supporting the greenback. The collaboration of lower paychecks and higher inflation rates will bring a serious slump in the overall demand. Consolidation is expected ahead.
A list of things that need to happen for Bitcoin price to reach $25,000
Bitcoin price is retracing after a rejection off the 200-week SMA at $22,486. Investors can expect this pullback for BTC to bounce off the $20,726 to $19,284 demand zone. A daily candlestick close below $18,608 will invalidate the bullish thesis.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!