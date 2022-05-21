Welcome to this weeks weekly forex forecast video where do the simple, but powerful top-down approach to identify trending forex pairs with clean price action and to find early entries with big enough targets using key support and resistance zones. Key to long-term trading success is risk-management and right trading mindset to control our emotions.
Forex trading has large potential rewards, but also large potential risk. You must be aware of the risks and be willing to accept them in order to invest in the fx market. Don’t trade with money you can’t afford to lose. You must be aware of the risks of investing in forex and be willing to accept them in order to trade in these markets. Forex trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Please do not trade with borrowed money or money you cannot afford to lose. We will not accept liability for any loss or damage, including without limitation to, any loss of profit, which may arise directly or indirectly from the use of or reliance on such information. Weekly forex outlook opinions on this page are for informational purposes only and are not investment advice. You should do your own research before making any investment decisions and take full responsibility for your own results, performance.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD retakes 0.7100 amid cautious optimism
AUD/USD grinds higher to retest 0.7100 as investors assess the latest comments from the new Australian PM Albanese. Surging covid cases in Beijing revive lockdown concerns. The aussie soared cheering a change in the Australian political scenario.
EUR/USD: Bullish grind towards 1.0600 stays intact
EUR/USD retreats from intraday high within an immediate trend widening pattern. Sustained trading beyond 200-HMA, firmer RSI keeps buyers hopeful. One-week-old ascending trend line adds to the upside filters before the monthly high.
Gold: Will $1,859 cap the recovery?
Gold Price is kicking off a new week on the right footing, extending the previous week’s recovery momentum amid notable US dollar supply. The dollar keeps correcting lower, despite the cautious optimism, driving XAUUSD to fresh weekly highs above $1,850.
Three reasons why DOGE price will not be back above $0.17 anytime soon
Dogecoin price is at the cusp of saying goodbye to $0.10 as the price is set to drop another leg lower in the coming week after DOGE price consolidated below that same $0.10. With such a move, losses would sum up to 55% of depreciation.
The Week Ahead: The end of the bear market seems elusive
The end of the bear market may not be in sight, but the US -led stock market sell off could slow down. Does technical analysis even matter anymore? For the last 20 plus years, we could, with a bit of luck and central bank support, predict where markets would fall to on any given sell off.